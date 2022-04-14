Kerry primary school sees 50pc increase in students by welcoming Ukrainian children

A primary school in Kerry with 100 pupils has significantly increased in size after taking in 50 Ukrainian children.

Scoil Saidhbhín in Cahersiveen has welcomed 50 Ukrainian children ranging from four to 13 years of age.

Principal Treasa Ní Chróinín said she is very proud of the entire school following the children’s arrival in March.

Three new teachers have also started in the school who will remain with the school until the summer holidays.

“One month ago, we were a busy, happy great school, seven teachers, two SNAs, our caretaker Hugh, cleaner Pauline with an enrolment of 103 pupils.

"And just before St Patrick’s weekend, we got word that there were definitely Ukrainians arriving to the accommodation centre, which is directly opposite the school,” she said.

“So, basically after St Patrick’s weekend that was it. First of all, I have to say, one month later we’re doing really, really well. I’m so proud of how everybody has rallied together to make this happen.”

Scoil Saidhbhín is also the past primary school of CNN reporter and Cahersiveen native Donie O'Sullivan.

In a post on Twitter, Mr O'Sullivan said he “hadn’t fully grasped the scale which Ireland is taking in Ukrainian refugees” until he heard about his own primary school’s efforts.

Hadn’t fully grasped the scale which Ireland is taking in Ukrainian refugees until I heard my old primary school of 100 pupils just added 50 more kids from Ukraine. — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) April 13, 2022

Ms Ní Chróinín said the pupils have been “absolutely incredible” in how they have welcomed the Ukrainian children.

“They have completely taken a back seat in order to make their new friends welcome. When they got the news, their first thought was to get the paint out, get pictures ready, we had teachers painting beautiful welcome signs on the windows,” she told Ray D’Arcy on RTÉ.

“I’ve had parents ringing asking what size uniforms would be needed and another parent, owner of Siopashoo in the town, deliver brand new uniforms for every pupil, I could just go on and on about the generosity of spirit.

“Initially it was terrifying, it was hard to reconcile what you’re seeing on the news with what was actually standing before us. There were over 200 people at the school gates, expressions of every description on their faces.

“We had to factor in the language barrier too, we have seven junior infants, and some were excited and happy until one absolutely just burst out crying.

"The teachers bought beautiful welcome packs and I just grabbed one of those and said, ‘oh please don’t cry here’s a present’ and she just squealed like it was Christmas morning.”

Ms Ní Chróinín said the pupil's dignity and courage is “remarkable” and that the entire community has been so generous.

“Our own pupils have really left me speechless, their generosity of spirit. The same with the teachers, parents and grandparents, I mean everybody now has Google translate on their phone,” she said.

“You have Irish children trying to speak some Ukrainian phrases and you have some of Ukrainian children trying to speak Irish phrases.

“It’s actually been beautiful to watch, not without its difficulties. We have three children already who over the Easter have left, I know two have gone to Dublin.”