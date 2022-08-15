Kerry golf tournament operator charged with deception involving almost €1m remanded on bail

A Kerry golf tournament operator charged with deception involving almost €1m has been remanded on bail.

David McMahon (41) was arrested on foot of six arrest warrants at Dublin Airport last Thursday and appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Friday afternoon.

Judge Treasa Kelly remanded him in custody for the weekend to appear before Cork District Court on Monday.

Detective Sergeant Ernest Henderson told the court Mr McMahon made no reply when the six charges were put to him under caution in Tralee Garda Station in the early hours of last Friday.

The charges involve alleged dishonest inducement by deception and the use of a false instrument, to wit a letter, to the prejudice of a person or persons.

The alleged offences occurred in 2018.

Some of the charges related to dishonestly inducing bank managers to lodge money into an account for Premier Irish Golf Tours Ltd.

Mr McMahon is a former Kerry-based golf operator.

Defence solicitor Padraig O’Connell told Judge Colm Roberts his client was unable to attend court in person on Monday arising out of a diagnosis of Covid-19.

He applied for a remand on bail in the case and said that a relative of the accused was willing to provide an independent surety of €5,000 and a further bond of €5,000.

He asked that Mr McMahon be remanded on bail pending his next appearance before the court for the service of the book of evidence in the case.

Judge Roberts explained to the family member of the accused that providing the independent surety in the case was a serious undertaking.

He warned that if Mr McMahon failed to appear in court or breached the terms of his bail in any way that he would lose his money.

“All of this you have no control over — it depends on him,” he said.

The family member said that he understood the terms of providing bail in the case.

Mr McMahon is subject to stringent bail conditions including that he sign on daily at Tralee Garda Station, be contactable to gardai by phone 24 hours a day and obey a curfew nightly from 11pm to 6am.

Mr McMahon also had to surrender his passport and agree to reside at the family home in Ashgrove, Ballyvelly, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Judge Roberts remanded Mr McMahon on bail until his next court appearance on August 25 in Tralee District Court.

It is anticipated that the book of evidence in the case will be served at that time.

In a break from the norm, the bail in the case had to be paid over to Cork Prison as Mr McMahon was unable to appear in court arising out of his Covid-19 diagnosis.

Mr McMahon also had to pay his own bond of €100.

The six arrest warrants in the case date back to September 2021.

The charges are brought contrary to Section 6 and 26 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

They involve various individual sums, the smallest of which was €30,000 and the largest of which involves a sum of an €600,000.

It is alleged that McMahon dishonestly induced named persons.