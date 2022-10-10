Kerry funeral assault: Third man (40s) arrested in connection with assault that lead to death of Thomas Dooley

The late Thomas Dooley, a father of seven from Killarney, pictured with his wife Siobhan.

Gardaí investigating the fatal assault which led to the death of Thomas ‘Tommy’ Dooley (43) in Tralee, Co Kerry, last week, have arrested a man aged in his 40s.

Mr Dooley, who lived in Killarney but had previously lived for a time in Cork, died from multiple stab injuries sustained at New Rath cemetery on Wednesday, October 5, as he attended the funeral of a Killarney mother-of-five.

He was pronounced dead at the scene while his wife, Siobhan, suffered injuries while desperately trying to protect her husband.

She received emergency medical treatment at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) before being discharged on Thursday evening.

Gardaí have confirmed this evening, that a third man has now been arrested in connection with the fatal assault.

"The man, aged in his 40s, is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station,” a garda spokesperson said.

“This is the third arrest made as part of this investigation. The local investigation team has been assisted by specialist investigators attached to the GNBCI (Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation).”

On Saturday, October 8, the late Mr Dooley’s cousin, also named Thomas Dooley, with an address at a halting site on Carrigrohane Road, Cork - appeared in court charged with his murder.

Meanwhile, on Friday, October 7, Mr Dooley’s brother Patrick Dooley (35) - with an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney - also appeared in court charged with his older brother’s murder.

Siobhan Dooley and members of her family attended a special vigil on Thursday evening outside their Killarney home.

In a special tribute father-of-seven Tommy Dooley, balloons were released to his memory and prayers were offered at the Killarney estate.