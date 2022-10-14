Kerry funeral assault: Man (30s) released in connection assault that led to death of Thomas Dooley

The remains of Thomas Dooley are brought from the Church of the Assumption in Tullamore

The Late Thomas Dooley, a father of seven from Killarney, pictured with his wife Siobhán.

Gardaí have released a man who was arrested in connection with the assault that led to the death of Killarney resident Thomas 'Tommy' Dooley.

Gardaí have confirmed that the man, aged in his 30s, has been "released without charge" and a "file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions".

It comes as another man, aged in his 40s, was also released with a charge, in connection with the same incident, on Wednesday.

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Dooley (43), who lived in Killarney but had previously lived for a time in Cork, died from multiple stab injuries sustained at New Rath cemetery on Wednesday, October 5, as he attended the funeral of a Killarney mother-of-five.

He was pronounced dead at the scene while his wife, Siobhan, suffered injuries while desperately trying to protect her husband.

She received emergency medical treatment at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) before being discharged on Thursday evening.

On Saturday, October 8, the late Mr Dooley’s cousin, also named Thomas Dooley, with an address at a halting site on Carrigrohane Road, Cork, appeared in court charged with his murder.

Meanwhile, on Friday, October 7, Mr Dooley’s brother Patrick Dooley (35), with an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney, also appeared in court charged with his older brother’s murder.

Yesterday, a funeral mass was held for Thomas ‘Tommy’ Dooley in his wife Siobhán’s native town of Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Up to 150 people gathered at the Church of Assumption to pay their respects.

A horse and carriage brought Mr Dooley’s remains to Clonminch cemetery, with the cortège carrying a banner which read “world’s greatest”, while a stereo blaring the R Kelly song The World’s Greatest was carried by mourners as they made their way to the graveyard.