Kenny Shiels says women ‘more emotional’ than men as Northern Ireland football boss criticised for ‘problem’ explanation

Manager of the Northern Ireland women’s football team Kenny Shiels has come in for criticism from fans after saying there’s an issue in the women’s game with “emotional goals”.

The NI boss was speaking after his side suffered a heavy defeat at home to England.

He said: "In the women's game, you’ll have noticed, if you go through the patterns, when a team concedes a goal they concede a second within a very short period of time.

“Right through the whole spectrum of the women's game, because girls and women are more emotional than men, so they take a goal going in, they don’t take that very well.

“If you go through the stats...you’ll see teams conceding goals on 18 and 21 minutes and then in 64 and 68 minutes, they group them, because that’s an emotional goal.

“So we conceded on 48, we had three in seven or nine minutes on Friday and we were conscious of that. When we went one nil down we killed the game and tried to just slow it right down to give them time to get that emotional imbalance out of their head.

“That’s an issue we have, not just Northern Ireland, but all the countries, with that problem. I shouldn’t have told you that.”

Kenny Shiels made the controversial comments after his Northern Ireland side lost 0-5 to England in a World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park.

Many fans from around the world have taken to social media since the comments were made to say they were inappropriate.

A crowd of 15,348 packed into Windsor Park as Northern Ireland's hopes of qualifying for next year's Women's World Cup were ended.

Northern Ireland boss Shiels thought England struggled to open his side up until “the psychology of going two up”.

Although happy with the result, England’s Head Coach Sarina Wiegman is aware her side will be faced with tough challenges at the Euros

England opened the scoring on Tuesday through Lauren Hemp in the 26th minute but Shiels' side kept the deficit to one goal at the interval before conceding four times in 27 second-half minutes.

England continued their 100pc start to qualification for the Women's World Cup with a dominant performance away from home.

Northern Ireland needed to avoid defeat against Group D leaders England to keep their slim hopes of progressing to Australia and New Zealand next year alive.

While they can still move level on points with second-placed Austria, Northern Ireland's inferior head-to-head record has extinguished any chance of leapfrogging their rivals into the only play-off berth.