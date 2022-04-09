Kellie Harrington weds long time girlfriend Mandy Loughlin

Kellie Harrington has wed her long time girlfriend Mandy Loughlin.

The Olympic medalist and her new wife looked delighted as pal Faye O’Rourke, frontwoman of Soda Blonde, shared a picture as they cut into their wedding cake.

In videos shared to Instagram, the couple are seen dancing together, surrounded by their family and friends.

They both wore stunning white dresses with Kellie opting to wear a pair of trousers underneath her gown.

Kellie and Mandy have been together since 2009 after meeting at a boxing club in Bray 13 years ago.

Speaking last year about their relationship, Mandy said: “It’s so rare to find everything that Kellie has, together. I don’t know how she has the energy to spread herself around the way she does.”

“And the things she does, she gives back so much to people,” Mandy told Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio.

“She brings 110pc to whatever she does. She brings the craic, she brings passion and excitement. If you meet Kellie and you are talking to her, she just makes you want to be a better person.

“We met about 13 years ago boxing. She used to have to trek over from Bray to train and we met there and clicked, and the rest is history,” she added.

Kellie revealed in January that the pair were set to wed. Taking to Instagram she said: “Wedding planning for a wedding that is three months away is definitely STRESSFUL.”

“No venue, Not a stitch of clothes. Not knowing who to invite or where to bloody start. When people said planning a wedding is stressful I never believed it till now.”