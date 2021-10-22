Kellie Harrington named Ireland’s ‘most marketable sports star’ as five of top six athletes are female

Olympic gold medalist Kellie Harrington has been named Ireland’s most marketable athlete.

Harrington is one of five female athletes named in the top six most marketable sports stars alongside Solheim Cup star Leona Maguire, Paralympic gold medalist Ellen Keane, Grand National winner Rachael Blackmore and fellow boxer Katie Taylor.

Golf’s Shane Lowry was the only male athlete in the top six.

Read More

The Who Won Sponsorship Series 2021 was hosted by sponsorship consultants Onside and the Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII) this morning, where they awarded the title to Harrington.

In a further sign of the marketing industry’s growing enthusiasm for women’s sport, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s partnership with Lidl was voted the joint winner of the best overall sports sponsorship of summer 2021 alongside FBD’s tie-up with Team Ireland around the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Expand Close Katie Taylor blazed trail for women in Irish sports / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Katie Taylor blazed trail for women in Irish sports

Onside founder and chief executive, John Trainor, said momentum has been building around women’s sport in Ireland for several years with the likes of Katie Taylor and the women’s hockey team blazing a trail.

“What we’ve seen for the first time in 2021 is female athletes dominate the news agenda for a sustained period, from Rachael Blackmore’s ground-breaking successes at Cheltenham and Aintree in March and April, through to Leona Maguire’s inspirational performances at the Inverness Club in September.

“In the middle of all that were the Olympic and Paralympic Games and, again, it was the female stars that shone brightest, and Kellie Harrington’s boxing gold medal has catapulted her to the top of the most marketable athletes in the minds of key marketing budget holders for 2022,” he said.

He added: “It was also notable that Allianz’s use of Ellen Keane, a regular fixture near the top of our list over recent years, as the face of its Paralympics marketing in Ireland helped the brand finish joint winner of the most effective Paralympic sponsorship alongside Toyota.”

The chief executive of the MII, David Field, said this is the sixth year that the company has partnered with Onside for this event.

“I believe that reinforces the role that sponsorship plays in the overall marketing mix. We have seen sponsorship evolve during the pandemic, in many cases to the benefit of society. We have also seen what a resilient part of the marketing mix it continues to be.

“Many of the most effective sponsorships in the eyes of Ireland’s marketing industry were in place pre-pandemic and remained in place over the last 18 months. This has seen brands and rights holders maintain relationships during tough times and they are now seeing the benefits of the sponsorship which is ultimately long-term brand building,” he said.

Read More



