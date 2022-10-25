Keith Duffy’s daughter encourages others with autism to pursue third-level education

Keith Duffy’s daughter Mia, has encouraged other young people with autism to pursue third-level education.

Mia Duffy graduated with a BSc in Enterprise Computing from DCU this week, and she said the university’s dedication to supporting people with autism made it the perfect place for her.

Ms Duffy said her interest in computers grew during secondary school and DCU was her college of choice because it is autism friendly.

“I have autism and DCU became Ireland’s first autism friendly university by my 1st year going to college, so I really had my heart set on attending because I believed I would have a lot of support available for me,” she said.

“During my time in DCU I availed of a number of different supports including from the Disability Office. The INTRA office gave me advice on which companies to apply for and how best to prepare for interviews.”

INTRA is DCU’s internship programme and it provides real world experience, helps students to develop transferable skills and, ultimately, enhance their employability.

Read More

In third year, the programme’s facilitators arranged a nine-month placement for Ms Duffy with eShopWorld.

“Due to Covid, I worked from home the whole time so unfortunately I never got to work in their office,” she said

“However I learned about how companies do business with other companies and I also got to learn more about building web pages for business using HTML and CSS.”

The pandemic forced all lectures and assignments to move online for part of second year and the whole of her third year.

Ms Duffy said learning at home “took some getting used to”, but over time she adapted to Zoom lectures and working on assignments with her classmates remotely.

Mia is currently working on a Technology Development Graduate Programme with healthcare company Optum and said she was excited to begin her professional career.

“Thinking about the future can be scary, but it was going to come sooner or later, so I just have to embrace it. I would say that maybe my DCU experience wasn’t entirely perfect due to Covid, that didn’t stop me from succeeding in my studies,” she added.

“Throughout my course I had support not just from the university, but from my family as well. There were times when I just wanted to give up, but they were there to keep me going. So as you leave school and enter this big bad world, don’t expect your experience to be perfect, but just enjoy every moment as best you can.”

Expand Close Keith Duffy and his daughter Mia. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Keith Duffy and his daughter Mia.

Celebrating his daughter’s graduation yesterday afternoon, former Boyzone member Keith Duffy said it was Mia’s “biggest milestone ever”.

Sharing the news on Instagram, he said the family were “made to believe” that it would never be possible when his daughter was initially diagnosed with autism as an infant.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“To all who have followed our story for over 20 years. Today marks the biggest milestone ever,” he said as he posted some videos and photos of his daughter beaming with her diploma in The Helix building.

“Mia Graduating from Dublin City University with honours. A day we were made to believe would never happen.

“We are blessed for all your support and that Mia was given every opportunity to reach her full potential only by never taking ‘No’ for an answer from anyone along the way.”

He added: “We are the proudest parents in the world.

“Mia herself has always pushed herself and worked hard to achieve her own goals and continues to do so.

“Please take the positive from this and see believe and achieve! Yes you can yes we can.”