Keeping pension age at 66 could cost almost €9bn, minister warned

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has been warned that the cost of keeping the State pension age at 66 could hit almost €9bn by 2025.

An ageing population and further €5-a-week increases in the rate would see increased costs of €8.7bn over the five years.

While the prospect of pension hike increases has receded due to the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government has still deferred a planned rise in the pension age to 67 next year pending the outcome of a review.

The massive costs associated with any decision to abandon the planned increase in pension age are laid out by senior Department of Social Protection officials in a briefing for the minister.

Ms Humphreys told the Dáil that the terms of reference and membership of a planned commission on the issue are being considered, and that the commission is to report to the Government by next June.

The hike in pension age was a major election issue, with Fianna Fáil saying it should be deferred and Fine Gael arguing it should go ahead - but with a transition payment for retirees under 67.

A Department briefing for Ms Humphreys lays out the huge challenges of paying for pensions for Ireland's ageing population and the costs of various scenarios depending on the qualification age.

It outlines how people are living longer and - while this is "very positive" - it will also result in "significantly increased pension costs".

The document points out that it had been planned that the State pension age would be increased gradually to 68, but if it is to stay at 66 then there will have to be new legislation to provide for this.

It says if the age stays at 66 then the annual cost of pensions will jump by €1.9bn to €10.8bn in 2025 if the weekly payment stays at the current rate.

If the rate of payment increased by €5 per week each year over the next five years - and the age stays at 66 - the 2025 annual costs will be an additional €1.1bn higher. That would result in overall expenditure of €11.9bn that year.

It also says that by "leaving the SPA (State Pension Age) at 66, the combination of demographic pressures and a projected €5-per-week each year for the next five years would bring the total increased spend to €8.7bn".

A number of TDs, including Sinn Féin's Mark Ward and Fianna Fáil's Niamh Smyth and James Lawless, raised the pension age issue with Ms Humphreys in the Dáil.

Ms Humphreys said the Government will bring the necessary legislation for deferring the rise of the pension age before the Oireachtas later this year.

She said the public policy and social issues for funding a sustainable and adequate State pension system are complex.

Ms Humphreys said the planned commission on pensions will examine "contributions, calculation methods, sustainability, eligibility and intergenerational fairness".

She said that, pending the commission's report and the decisions taken on its recommendations, the Government "has clearly stated that the State pension age will remain at 66 years and will not be increased to 67 in January 2021 as currently legislated for".

Ms Humphreys also said the Government "is acutely conscious of the need to consider the sustainability of the State's finances", but added: "This is not the only consideration when thinking of the State pension age."

She said it is extremely effective at ensuring that pensioners do not experience poverty and the Government wants to ensure that remains the case.

Irish Independent