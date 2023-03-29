Kate Forbes to leave Government after finishing second in SNP leadership race

Kate Forbes has said she will support Scotland’s new First Minister despite rebuffing the offer to serve in the cabinet. Ms Forbes is believed to have been offered the role of cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands by new First Minister Humza Yousaf, but turned down the position. It means the 32-year-old, who served as Finance Secretary under Nicola Sturgeon’s administration, will leave the Scottish Government and return to Holyrood’s backbenches.