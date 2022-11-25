Kanye West confirms 2024 US Presidential election bid with campaign logo videos

Kanye West at his 2020 Presidential campaign rally. Photo: Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP)

Rapper Kanye West has announced he will be running for President of the United States in the 2024 election.

In a flurry of tweets last night, Ye dropped his 2024 campaign logo with the hashtag #Ye24 and also discussed asking former President Donald Trump to run with him as his Vice President.

Kanye said Trump was “perturbed” about being asked to be his running mate and started screaming at him during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago in recent days.

“The thing that Trump was most perturbed about [is] me asking him to be my Vice President,” Ye said in the video, titled “Mar-a-Lago debrief”.

“I think that was, like, lower on the list of things that caught him off guard,” the rapper said.

“It was the fact that I walked in with intelligence. So Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes,” Kanye said in the video.

Fuentes is a far-right figure in the US and has been declared a white supremacist by the US Department of Justice.

The video comes just two days after Ye visited Mr Trump’s Florida residence and made headlines after being pictured with Mr Fuentes.

He was banned from social media platforms, including Twitter, for allegedly violating hate speech rules and had gained notreity for making antisemitic comments.

Ye, who has himself attracted severe criticism for making antisemitic comments as well, praised Mr Fuentes in the video and described him as a real “loyalist”.

“Nick Fuentes, unlike so many of the lawyers and some of the people [Trump] was left with on his 2020 campaign, he’s actually a loyalist,” he said.

“When all the lawyers said, ‘forget it, Trump’s done,’ there were loyalists running up in the White House, right? And my question would be, ‘Why, when you had the chance, did you not free the January 6ers?’”

Mr Fuentes had also participated in the 2017 “Unite the Right” in Charlottesville which had turned violent. In the rally, a neo-Nazi drove his car into counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring dozens more.

Ye at one point said Mr Trump insulted his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The video bleeped out the insult spoken by Ye, who said Mr Trump told him he can tell Ms Kardashian that “you can tell her I said that”.

“I was thinking, like, that’s the mother of my children,” the rapper then said, adding that Mr Trump did not seem happy about his 2024 announcement.

“When Trump started basically screaming at the table telling me I was gonna lose, I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history? I’m like, ‘wait, hold on Trump, you’re talking to Ye,’” he said laughing.

The video ended with the last slide reading “YE24” and his 2016 song “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1” playing in the background.

The Yeezy shoe brand owner dropped a series of 2024 campaign videos on Thursday night, including news commentary by Fox News host Tucker Carlson praising him.

It comes after it was claimed West shared explicit images of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian with Adidas employees.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, the rapper and fashion designer has been accused of showing a potential new hire an “intimate” photograph of his ex-wife during a job interview in 2018, while he was still married to the reality TV star.

West, who is legally known as Ye, is said to have shown the person a “very revealing and personal” photo on his phone, telling them: “My wife just sent me this.”