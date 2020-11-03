Kanturk parish priest expresses gratitude for ‘outpouring of support’

Anne O’Sullivan is consoled at the funeral of her son Mark in St Marys church Kanturk Co. Cork. Photo: David Conachy. 31/102020

The parish priest at the heart of the tragedy Kanturk, Co Cork which saw three men die has expressed gratitude to the “faith community far and wide” for an “outpouring of support”.

Anne O’Sullivan (60) was left traumatised in the early hours of last Monday when her eldest son, Mark (25), was shot dead in his bedroom following an apparent confrontation with his father Tadg (59) and his younger brother, Diarmuid (23), in a tragic inheritance dispute in Assolas, Kanturk, Co Cork.

Fr Toby Bluitt, Parish Priest of Kanturk and Lismire and administrator of Castlemagner Parish, thanked the faithful for their support over the past week in a statement on the Kanturk and Lismire Facebook page this afternoon.

He wrote that a community “bonded in friendships and farming, was left shocked and grieving the loss of three lives” following a “tragic event”.

“Feeling wounded and numb and surrounded by media attention, we quickly realised the universality of the church, as messages of love and support poured in from far and wide,” the statement reads.

“On behalf of our community and our parishes, Fr Toby would like to express his gratitude to the faith community far and wide, for the outpouring of support that the O'Sullivan family, Fr John and himself have experienced during the past week.”

The statement added that this support has “touched us deeply” and helped to “bear our sadness and our grief”.

“Knowing that we were not alone, has helped us bear our sadness and our grief.

“Your thoughtfullness has touched us deeply.

“Please continue to keep us in your prayers,” the statement added.

It ended quoting a passage from the Bible: “The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it”.

Diarmuid and Tadg were buried together following requiem mass on Friday at St Mary's Church in Castlemagner.

A separate funeral was held for Mark on Saturday in Kanturk and he was buried in a plot belonging to his mother's family.

