Mark was the reader in the O’Sullivan household. His younger brother Diarmuid, liked to be out and about on the 115-acre family farm at Raheen, outside Kanturk.

His mother, Anne, thought Mark was also more outgoing. “Mark had different girlfriends during his college years. He wouldn’t have brought anybody home. Mark would be in contact with friends on the phone, but they wouldn’t call to [the] home. Diarmuid was into outdoors as I said previously, and I’m not aware of any friends calling to [the] home.”

When they were investigating the circumstances leading to the Kanturk murder suicide, detectives delved into the family background during several interviews with Anne, the only survivor of the slaughter. But detectives found no answers.

The differences between two brothers were common to any family and rows over inheritance — the catalyst for the slaughter — are common to many families with land worth fighting over.

Read More

Having heard from relatives, friends and gardaí, a coroner concluded last week the deaths were “beyond comprehension”. The inquest at Mallow Coroners Court found Mark O’Sullivan, 26, was shot by his father, Tadg, 60, and his brother, Diarmuid, 23, on the morning of October 26 last year. It found father and son took their own lives, Diarmuid shooting himself first and his father then taking that gun to kill himself.

There were many grim themes to be mined from that day of testimony: land, rage, madness, coercive control in families. But the inquest also heard the story of a brave and caring young man who fought his deepening terror of his brother and father so he could stay and protect his mother.

Diarmuid O’Sullivan and his father seemed to have a special bond.

“Mark had told me that Diarmuid would go around saying that he adored his father. Tadg and Diarmuid had maybe the same interests maybe with respect to outdoor life and activities. They seemed inseparable in recent times and did everything together,” Louise Sherlock said.

Louise was Anne’s first cousin. They “grew up together” and were close. In Louise’s family of seven girls, Anne was known as their “eighth sister”. She lived two miles away with her husband, Tim, and four boys. Mark and Diarmuid were always in and out of her house and she had a good relationship with both.

Anne had inherited a 115-acre farm from her parents and Tadg had land of his own at Cecilstown. Neither worked the land.

“Tadg worked in Greenhall Motors, Buttevant, Co Cork. Anne worked as a nurse and worked part time. Mark had a law degree and was working with a finance company and had been working from home in recent times. Diarmuid had just qualified and had first class honours degree in finance,” Louise said.

Two years before he died, Mark began to talk about Diarmuid, according to his best friend Sharmilla Rahman, who studied law with Mark in the University of Limerick.

“It was mainly Diarmuid was at home not talking to Mark or his mom. Spoke only briefly to the father. When he did talk to them, he would be rude, ” Sharmilla told gardaí in a phone interview from South Korea, where she now lives.

Did Mark have any idea why Diarmuid was acting this way, the detective asked?

“He hadn’t a clue. Mark said he thought Diarmuid was a bit spoilt. He used to get the dad to cut up timber and turf and Diarmuid would sell it and keep the money for himself.

"Mark thought he was obsessed with money. He was always trying to find ways to make money. Mark also said that when they found out their mother had cancer, Diarmuid smiled or smirked. Mark was devastated with the news.”

Anne O’Sullivan traced the annihilation of her family back to her terminal cancer diagnosis.

Before that time, she said, she could remember Tadg, Diarmuid and Mark felling trees together and on another occasion pitching in to buy a €23,000 digger together — something Tadg had always wanted.

Mark was annoyed when Diarmuid brought the Revenue Commissioners on them by selling timber from the farm. In late 2019, Anne noticed Diarmuid had started to become more distant from her, while both he and her husband became more critical of Mark.

Her cancer diagnosis on February 28, 2020, forced the question: who would inherit her land? Tadg began pushing her to make a will and Diarmuid, backed by his father, began pushing her to leave the lion’s share of the 115 acres to him.

Anne wanted to split the land evenly between both brothers. Diarmuid, who was already to inherit his father’s land at Cecilstown, wanted the lion’s share of the farm for himself. Anne described one showdown in her bedroom: “They both went at me calling me lazy and indecisive. Tadg upset me with a comment that I was like ‘a lazy cow stuck in the ditch and wouldn’t move’.”

In July 2020, Diarmuid and his father threatened to kill themselves if Diarmuid did not get what he wanted. Tadg told her there would “too coffins in the graveyard” if she did not comply.

It was Mark who talked them down. He struck a deal with Diarmuid on how the land should be divided — he would get around 45 acres — although Mark later told his mother he only agreed to pacify the situation.

Anne said: “After that the mood lifted a bit.”

She eventually made her will on September 17, a couple of weeks before travelling to Dublin for surgery. She did not tell her husband or Diarmuid, what was in it, only Mark. She kept it with her, in her handbag, at all times.

“I know Mark kept that copy of the will in his car securely, possibly in between books and other documents while I was having my surgery in Dublin,” Anne said.

On October 9, Tadg went to see his solicitor about his own will and took Diarmuid with him. That evening, father and son went to Anne’s bedroom to discuss it. That was when she told Diarmuid her will was not as he expected.

Anne said: “I had explained that I had tweaked it slightly from what we had discussed previously. From that point on, Diarmuid got really angry and nasty. I just remember the conversation becoming really nasty. Mark had taken out his phone to record what was being discussed. Diarmuid called Mark a snake and rat.”

Mark did not engage. Anne later told gardaí: “It was like Mark was not there or was forgotten about at that point. Mark, looking back now, had become aware that something was wrong and had shut down or shut himself off completely from them.”

By then, he was becoming increasingly fearful and stressed. “Mark started to tell me about how low he was. Diarmuid used to following him around spraying rooms with air fresheners to make him feel bad,” Sharmilla Rahman told gardaí.

At one point, he had messaged Sharmilla to say: “My brother told mom he’s killing himself if he doesn’t get the farm.”

On another occasion, he talked about a Netflix documentary, “making light of the situation”, she said. “But I think he was also serious.”

“Mark would go to work, come home, mind his mom and deal with his father and brother too. He was also studying. He was doing a lot.

"Because of the stress Mark went to hospital a few times. He had problems with his bowels. The stress was taking a physical effect on him as well.”

Louise Sherlock had noticed how bitter father and son were towards Mark.

“They seemed very irate with Mark because he done nothing around the place, that he sat in front of a laptop each day. I tried to explain that Mark was working from home. Diarmuid said: ‘F**k that, he never cleans the hedges or does jobs around the place’. I told them he done the cooking and shopping.”

On October 10, the day after the confrontation in Anne’s bedroom, Mark messaged a close friend, Claragh Lucey. She knew about the issues he was having with his father and brother, who wanted “everything to go to Diarmuid and nothing to go to Mark”.

He told her he was afraid his father and brother would kill him in a such a way to “make it look like suicide”. "He asked me if his body was found that I would go to the guards with the message he sent to show it wasn't suicide,” she said.

Around this time, Mark wrote a note he left in his mother’s pharmacy bag, presumably to be found should anything happen to him: “I no longer feel safe @ home. My own safety and my mother is in danger. Raheen has always been my home and it causes me much distress that it is no longer a safe haven.”

It listed the incidents of “verbal assaults” on him and his mother, the abuse and the suicide threats.

“There are two of them and they are becoming more and more desperate which I fear they will get physical. Saturday/Sunday is where it escalated to a new level. My brother threatened to “leave a trail of destruction” behind him and “there would be no lights on in Raheen ever again.”

Ms Rahman said: “I took it as a murder threat when he [Mark] said about never been lights on again. I was concerned. I told Mark to get out. I didn’t think it was safe. Mark didn’t think he was safe but his mom didn’t want to leave. I felt sick after it….

"At this stage, the father started to join in on the insults. The father always took Diarmuid’s side. I was more concerned about Diarmuid then than the father.

"Mark did mention once that the father said if Diarmuid ever killed himself the father would do the same and they were waiting for the mom to die to take her things.”

On Monday, October 12, Louise Sherlock took Anne to a hospital appointment. When they got home, Anne and Mark got their things and moved in with the Sherlocks.

“Mark even went back in for his framed certs of qualification because he knew that they would deface them,” said Louise. They did not feel safe in Raheen.

Anne told gardaí it was because of “Mark’s influence” that they stayed at the Sherlocks.

“When I look back on it now, I know why he was afraid,” his mother said.

“I know some night before we came to stay at Sherlocks, Mark lay at the bottom of my bed because he was afraid to leave me. I don’t know what night that was.

"He stayed with me a number of hours and didn’t sleep there. I told him to head off to his own bed at some point.”

The Sherlocks provided some respite for Mark. “I know Mark had said that he hadn’t slept in a long time.

"He slept when he was in Dublin with Ann for her surgery and he slept again when he came here,” Louise said. “He didn’t sleep in home Raheen because of the fear.”

Anne said she had never considered going to gardaí. But Louise was so concerned she sought advice from gardaí in Kanturk on Anne’s behalf, although it is believed she did not name the O’Sullivan family. Gardaí suggested contacting a solicitor about getting a protection order.

Anne had in fact stayed in touch with her solicitor while at the Sherlocks. He had advised her to text Tadg to see if they could open a channel of communication. When he didn’t reply, he sent a letter to Tadg and Diarmuid on her behalf.

Their reply to her solicitor signalled hope they could reach a compromise.

On October 19, Ms Rahman texted Mark: “Any news?”

She said: “He told me there’s a letter going out to Diarmuid and the dad from his mother’s solicitor with an undertaking to stop intimidating her or that the guards would get involved if they refused to sign.”

On Sunday, October 25, Mark texted Sharmilla to say they were going home. She said: “Diarmuid and his father sent an apology letter back.

"He said it was airy fairy and Mark said there was nothing else to be done but move home. If things weren’t fine, they would kick Diarmuid out. That was the last message Mark sent to me.”

Before they left the Sherlocks that afternoon, Louise gave them the phone number of Kanturk garda station and the Eircode in case they needed to call for help.

Mark was reluctant to leave. “They were upset and crying. I don’t think Mark wanted to return but he was doing what Ann wanted,” said Louise.

"He wasn’t going to leave her on her own. He didn’t feel safe. Ann wanted to return to her home.”

At 7.36am on October 26, Sharmilla texted Mark from Korea. It was close to midnight in Ireland.

She could tell he hadn’t read her text message. She messaged him again that night at 19.38: “What’s the story, you haven’t been online, worried.”

Hours later, Mark’s cousin, Barry Sherlock, rang to break the news that Mark had been shot.

Mark’s letter: ‘The stress is... unbearable’

“I no longer feel safe @ home. My own safety and my mother’s is in danger… Since my mother’s diagnosis, I have been the primary carer which I would do in a heartbeat 100 times over but the stress both my brother and Tadg are causing is becoming unbearable.

“...Over the past several months there has been several incidents in which the two have verbally assaulted me and my mother to the extent of my

brother saying, either give him the farm or he is committing suicide, to which Tadg coaxed him along and chiming in and saying he would also kill himself if his ‘only son didn’t get what he wanted’.”

Mark’s friend Sharmilla's account

Mark confided in close friends, including college pal Sharmilla Rahman.

She told gardaí: “I was concerned. I told Mark to get out. I didn’t think it was safe. Mark didn’t think he was safe but his mom didn’t want to leave...”

“I’m surprised it happened, shocked. But not surprised that it was Diarmuid involved. It’s shocking. I thought the worst thing would be Diarmuid injuring himself or Mark but not to kill him or Mark. I think they [Diarmuid and Tadg] both planned it. Wrote [the] letter to get them back home...”

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this story, Samaritans are on Freephone 116123, or email jo@samaritans.ie.

Pieta House is available on freephone 1800247247