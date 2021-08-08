| 14.3°C Dublin

Kanturk — A family at war 

A story of land, rage and death, told by witnesses to O’Sullivans’ tragedy

Close

Tadg O'Sullivan committed suicide with his younger son Diarmuid.

Diarmuid O'Sullivan

Mark O'Sullivan

Kanturk

Sharmilla statement 1

Sharmilla 2

Sharmilla 2

Sharmilla 2

Sharmilla 5

Sharmilla 6

Tadg O'Sullivan committed suicide with his younger son Diarmuid.

Maeve Sheehan and Ralph Riegel

Mark was the reader in the O’Sullivan household. His younger brother Diarmuid, liked to be out and about on the 115-acre family farm at Raheen, outside Kanturk.

His mother, Anne, thought Mark was also more outgoing. “Mark had different girlfriends during his college years. He wouldn’t have brought anybody home. Mark would be in contact with friends on the phone, but they wouldn’t call to [the] home. Diarmuid was into outdoors as I said previously, and I’m not aware of any friends calling to [the] home.”

When they were investigating the circumstances leading to the Kanturk murder suicide, detectives delved into the family background during several interviews with Anne, the only survivor of the slaughter. But detectives found no answers.

