Justice Minister Simon Harris says direct link between ‘snorting a line and murder, criminality and misery’

Justice Minister Simon Harris has said he is “extremely frustrated” about the growing acceptance of social drug use in Ireland.

Mr Harris said there is a “direct link” between “snorting a line or taking a pill and murder, assault, criminality and misery”.

He said as Minister for Justice, he feels obliged to “absolutely clearly re-establish the link in the public mind”.

Speaking on East Coast FM this morning, Mr Harris said the money spent on any form of drug taking is going into the “pockets of gangland criminals who are inflicting misery and pain in communities across our country”.

“If I'm really honest with you what I'm extremely frustrated about is the growing acceptance of, I don't know what the correct phrase is, whether you want to call it casual drug use or social drug use,” he said.

“Somebody snorting a line or taking a pill on a night out in a pub, in a nightclub, in their home and the failure to make the link between that activity that you're deciding to do in your life and the impact on funding misery and drug intimidation in communities across the country.”

Mr Harris stressed that he was not speaking in relation to people with a drug addiction, but rather those who “casually” use drugs in a social context.

Minster Harris added that organisations like Tiglin, which helps people overcome addiction and homelessness, are doing “incredible work” and welcome his comments.

“I don't want anyone to misinterpret me at all. I was the Health Minister, I believe passionately in a health-led approach to drug addiction,” he said.

“We need to support people in overcoming addiction. They need our help, not stigma. I'm talking about people who do not have an addiction, who casually use drugs and often in a social context, probably most at the weekend.

“They might be the same person who, let's say, is snorting a line on Friday or Saturday and then might be in the office on Wednesday or Thursday saying, 'God isn’t it terrible what we saw happen in that community?'

“Where do you think the money's going when you're buying the bag? Where do you think the money's going when you're buying the pill?” he said.

Mr Harris said this can have “devastating consequences” and be harmful from a health point of view.

“It is growing in prevalence. Gardaí are doing an exceptional job in my view at drug seizures and trying to break up gangs,” he said.

“But when I met senior Gardaí recently, I did also express my concern, and they expressed their concern to me also, in relation to this growing kind of casual acceptance of social drug use.

“And I'm particularly talking about things like cocaine, things like pills, and the impact that’s having and in many ways undermining the work we are trying to do here because you're actually continuing to fund the criminal activities.”

Speaking in the Dáil on Thursday afternoon, Mr Harris said he was “very concerned” about this issue. He said society has to “call it out” and talk about it clearly.

“Any conversation we have about drug use cannot ignore this reality. There is a direct link between snorting a line or taking a pill and murder, assault, criminality and misery,” he said.

“Drug use on a Friday or Saturday night is funding and supporting violence, crime and murder the next week. We need to get real about this.

“I am referring to those who go out for a pint and accompany that pint with the taking of drugs. We have got to start calling this out.

“There is a direct link and correlation between that so-called social activity and lining the pockets of these criminal gangs.

“We cannot have a situation where people do one thing at the weekend and then start abhorring the criminality the next week. By supporting it, they are helping to fund it.”