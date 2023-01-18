Justice Minister Simon Harris leads tributes to former Chief Justice John Murray following his death

File photo of Mr Justice John Murray and his wife, Gabrielle, pictured at the Four Courts following his final day on the bench of the Supreme Court in 2015. Picture: Courts Collins

Justice Minister Simon Harris this evening led tributes to former Chief Justice John Murray following his death.

He said that he had learned “with great regret” of the death of the Limerick native who served twice as Attorney General.

The Greystones resident served as Chief Justice from 2004 until 2011, and retired as a judge of the Supreme Court in 2015 at the age of 71.

In the course of a long and distinguished career, he had previously served as a judge of the European Court of Justice from 1992 to 1999.

Mr Harris extended his “deepest condolences” to the family of Judge Murray.

“I have learned with great regret of the death of former Chief Justice John Murray and wish to express my deepest condolences to his wife Gabrielle, daughter Caitriona, son Brian, his grandchildren and wider family,” Mr Harris said.

“A native of Limerick and a resident of Greystones, Judge Murray was a most distinguished jurist who served twice as Attorney General, and for a remarkable twenty-four years as a Judge, including on the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, as a Judge of the Supreme Court, and as Chief Justice of Ireland from 2004 to 2011.

“He was rightly proud of the institutions of our State and took pride in his own service in one of its great institutions the Supreme Court.

“He will be very much missed by his many friends and of course by his family.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”