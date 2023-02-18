Justice Minister Simon Harris' brother Adam is engaged to long-term partner

Adam Harris, founder and chief executive of autism charity AsIAm. Picture by Gareth Chaney

Justice Minister Simon Harris' brother Adam has announced that he is engaged to his long-term partner.

Adam is the founder and chief executive officer of AsIAm, Ireland’s National Autism Charity, which provides information and breaks down the stigma surrounding autism.

Mr Harris, who is from Greystones, Co Wicklow, announced the happy news on social media last night with a picture of himself and his partner Daniel.

He said: “Tonight I answered a very easy question from @Driscollodaniel.”

A number of politicians took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Mayor of South Dublin County Council Emma Murphy said: “How cool is this? Congrats lads! Enjoy the engagement and planning.”

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Higher and Further Education Rose Conway-Walsh said: “Congratulations Adam & Daniel, wishing you years of joy and happiness.”

Fine Gael councillor for Dublin James Geoghegan said: “Many congratulations Adam!”

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid-West Mark Ward said: “Huge congratulations to you both.”

Mr Harris, who was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome at a young age, founded the AsIAm foundation based on his own experiences growing up on the autism spectrum.

The organisation provides support to people and their families, advocates on behalf of the community, and works to support public and private sector organisations and communities in becoming inclusive and accessible.

He was appointed to the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission in July 2020.