Justice Minister rules out broadening of undocumented scheme

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has ruled out a further broadening of a scheme for undocumented people.

The Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI) has raised concerns that the scheme leaves out many people who have spent years in direct provision.

Independent.ie previously reported how the scheme leaves out a young family of five who have lived in direct provision for six years.

This is due to an insufficient amount of time having passed since a deportation order was put in place for the family.

The scheme, which opened at the end of last month, aimed at 17,000 undocumented people, is open for six months and applicants must fall into a specific criteria in order to be legible.

Read More

The minister said that it would not be the “right thing to do” to broaden out the timeframe for applicants any further.

“Unfortunately to broaden out the scheme and to broaden out the timeframe, I’m not sure that’s really the right thing to do because we have to make sure we are targeted and focused in what we are doing,” she said.

“As with any scheme, there has to be limitations and we’re very clear and I’m very clear that this is an undocumented scheme, so it does mean that there will be people outside of the scope, outside of the parameters.”

She said that the scheme is just “one route” for people to get leave to remain or to get citizenship.

“People with deportation orders can still enter into the scheme and people in direct provision can still enter into the scheme but there is criteria in terms of how long they are here and how long they are undocumented.”

She said that those people who are not legible for the scheme should engage with the Immigration Bureau and look at “possible other avenues”.

Minister McEntee added that there are “other potential routes” that they can follow.

Mehwish (32) and Muhammad Saqib (37) and their three children, aged 10, eight and five, have lived in direct provision centres in Mayo and Mosney, Co Meath, for the past six-and-a-half years.

Due to a deportation order issued against the family in 2019, which is being appealed in the High Court, the family are no longer recognised as asylum seekers.

They are also not eligible to be included under Minister McEntee’s new scheme to regularise the undocumented, which gives them the chance to remain legally in the State.

Read More



