Justice Minister outlines concerns to Garda Commissioner following spate of violent knife attacks in the capital

Justice Minister Helen McEntee today outlined her concerns about the recent spate of violent, attacks stabbing incidents, in the capital in a meeting with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

The meeting lasted for around an hour and comes as the situation is so serious gardai set up a special plan in Dublin to deal with the increase in knife crime in recent weeks.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a knife attack that led to an office cleaner needing life-saving surgery after she was stabbed in the neck on January 20 at the IFSC between George’s Dock and Custom House Quay.

Read More

Then on Tuesday of last week, a youth was stabbed on East Wall Road and died from his injuries.

In another attack last Thursday, a person was stabbed in an attack at Seville Place.

And on Sunday night another man was brutally beaten with a bicycle.

In a statement after her meeting with Commissioner Harris, a spokesman for Minister McEntee said: “Following a number of initial discussions on their shared concern about recent serious crime incidents, particularly in Dublin, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris further discussed the issue at a meeting in the Department of Justice today.”

The spokesman said the Commissioner confirmed to the Minister that An Garda Siochana has a comprehensive policing plan in place in Dublin’s north inner city.

“The Minister and the Commissioner also discussed what more can be done to tackle knife crime.

“They agreed that strong community engagement, increased community safety and youth services are a key element in preventing and reducing crime.

“They also discussed outreach and information programmes, run in a number of different languages, for all communities, as well as youth justice and other interventions.

“The Minister and Commissioner also agreed that further analysis is needed to provide greater insights into the level of violent incidents in society.

“The Minister and the Commissioner will remain in ongoing contact on the issue,” he said.

Four Dublin councillors have this week called on Ms McEntee to act on previously suggested changes to the law which would double the sentence for knife crime to 10 years.

The councillors have also called on the minister to immediately set up a task force to address, research and analyse the causes of the increase in knife crime.

Read More

Online Editors