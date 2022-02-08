Justice Minister Helen McEntee vows to deliver more refuge beds for victims of domestic abuse

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said the criminal justice system is not a “welcoming” place for victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

The Minister said it is her intention to resolve the issue surrounding the shortage of refuge beds for victims across the country.

Last night’s RTÉ Investigates programme reported that nine counties in the country have no refuges available.

“I think I probably reacted the same way as most people who watched it last night,” the minister said.

"It was a very upsetting programme, I was angry, frustrated, but at the end of it I spent a lot of time actually thinking well what am I doing, what are we doing in government, how can we do it better, how can we protect these women because it is mainly women that we’re talking about here,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“From the moment I went into the Department of Justice, I’ve prioritised this issue.

"In the first two months, I published a plan supporting a victim’s journey and the entire focus and intention of that plan is to support victims of domestic and sexual abuse as they go through the criminal justice system. It’s not a nice place, it’s not welcoming for victims I believe.”

Minister McEntee said those nine counties will get refuges but that there is an “immediate need” to fill gaps and increase capacity.

“We’re working on that now, in the last year there’s been work that has been underway.

"Firstly, looking at the accommodation itself, so there was an accommodation review which was carried out by Tusla.

"There’s also an audit that has taken place, looking at how policy is developed but also how services and refuge places are delivered across government and whether or not we need to make changes,” she said.

“Based on that audit we’re bringing together the delivery of policy and services, so in a matter of weeks I will be the lead minister with responsibility for delivering those refuge spaces but what we need to do is change the structure.

“At the moment, essentially if you do not have a community organisation in an area that comes forward and says, ‘I want to provide a service in this county’, if that doesn’t happen then the service is not delivered, that can’t continue, and we need to change that.

“There is also a separate immediate need, so it’s about filling where there are gaps but also increasing where places are at capacity and we heard so much of that in the programme last night of people having to be turned away, people ringing in the dead of night, terrified.”

She added: “Funding is not the issue here, funding is provided through the Department of Housing but because of the system and the structure as it exists, because we have to essentially wait for somebody to come forward and say, ‘we will deliver this’, it’s taking too long.”

The Minister said she wants to see the delivery of “potentially” more than 400 refuge beds over the next few years, she said: “We at the moment have 140, we need a multiple of that number, so we will set out clearly how we can do that.”

Minister McEntee said victims should not have to leave their home where they are a victim of domestic abuse but that that is “too often the case”.

“It should never happen, the policy is very clear, if you’re a victim of domestic or sexual abuse if you have to flee your home then HAP should be provided for you, that is government policy. I think there perhaps needs to be greater communication between councils and refuges,” she said.

The Minister said the judicial council is looking at sentencing guidelines and prioritising sexual assault.

“While I won’t comment either on an individual case or a judgement, I firmly believe that a sentence or a punishment must match the crime and as far as I’m concerned, any type of domestic abuse, sexual abuse, violence or non-violence abuse, that is a serious crime, and that the penalty should match the crime,” she said.