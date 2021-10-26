Justice Minister Heather Humphries met with the family of bullying victim Eden Heaslip

Justice Minister Heather Humphries has met with the family of Eden Heaslip - the Cavan teenager who was subjected to horrific bullying prior to taking his own life.

It comes as gardaí confirmed they are investigating the death of the tragic teen.

In a statement issued yesterday, less than 24 hours after the minister met with the family of Eden at their Cavan home, a spokesperson said: "Gardaí in Cavan are investigating the tragic death of an 18-year-old male who was found dead on September 20, 2021."

Justice Minister Ms. Humphries met with Eden's family at their home on Friday afternoon, where she expressed her deepest condolences to Eden's parents, Raymond and Maggie, and his siblings Chloe and Finn.

It's understood the family's calls this week for laws to be introduced to combat bullying were also discussed.

Eden, from Killynanum, Carrickboy, was just 18 years old when his body was found on September 20.

Earlier this week, his dad Raymond hit out at the current state of legislation surrounding bullying saying: "There's really no place for a young person or anyone in the workplace to go for bullying because there is no law on bullying.

"The Gardaí can't go and prosecute anyone for bullying as there is no law for a start which I find is very, very upsetting.

"It's bad enough being bullied but at the end of the day to know that there's no law to stop these people from doing it.

"The schools can suspend but an actual prosecution for making your life a misery is not there at the minute and the only way you'll get it there is if Gardaí and people understand bullying is going on and it's rampant on social media."

A spokesperson for Minister Humphries yesterday declined to comment on Friday's meeting.

Details of the shocking levels of abuse and bullying kind-hearted teen Eden endured were outlined by Raymond and Maggie in a heartbreaking interview on Northern Sound FM.

Raymond told how on a long drive to pick a piece of farm machinery he took Eden with him so he could try to talk to him.

"I slowly edged into the conversation, and he talked to me for the whole way over. The stuff he told me, completely shocked me.

"He says: 'Dad, there's never one, it's always three to four. I can handle one to one but it's always three or four.' They were kicking him all the time, kicking him every week. (They were) kicking him, he'd fall to the ground, and they'd kick him on the ground.

"One thing he couldn't understand when they were kicking him was, they'd tell him, 'Go home to your own country, you black, Protestant bastard.'

"Eden's mother is Roman Catholic and I'm Protestant and we brought our children up as Christians, to respect both sides of religion and respect neighbours and respect family."

Eden also opened up to his dad about how the bullies put his head down the toilet.

"He says: 'Dad, on a regular occurrence the group of lads would get me and stick my head down the toilet'. And he says, 'never a clean one. They'd pick the dirtiest, s******t toilet to do it, and they'd stand and laugh'.

Eden's sobbing mum, Maggie, said: "He can't die in vain... Every parent has to talk to their child because I thought I could protect him," she said.