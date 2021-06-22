Justice Minister Heather Humphreys to bring legislative changes on serving alcohol in outdoor seating areas

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys will bring legislative changes on pubs and restaurants selling alcohol in their outdoor seating areas.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris told gardai to use “discretion” when dealing with publicans and restaurants serving alcohol in newly erected outdoor seating areas.

After talks with Mr Harris and the Attorney General yesterday, Ms Humphreys will bring proposals to Cabinet in the coming days on changes to the law.

The new changes may come before the Oireachtas as soon as next week.

“It is anticipated that primary legislation will be required,” said a spokesperson for the minister.

He added that Ms Humphreys wants the issue “to be dealt with as quickly as possible”.

“Minister Humphreys has said the Government is determined to support pubs and restaurants as they re-open this summer,” the spokesperson added.

Controversy erupted in recent days after it emerged that some establishments in Galway were informed by gardaí that they are in breach of the law by serving alcohol to customers in temporary outdoor seating areas.

Even though local councils have allowed such establishments to set up outdoor seating areas on the street or footpaths near their venues, these temporary structures are not covered by the alcohol licences pubs and restaurants obtained from the District Court, gardaí said.

Gardaí later said that discretion will continue to be applied by members in their engagements with licensed premises.

Adrian Cummins, head of the Restaurants’ Association of Ireland, said “the Government should have known” that it was illegal to serve alcohol in these seating areas and called on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Ms Humphreys to draft a statutory provision to make it legal to serve alcohol in all designated outdoor seating areas.