Justice Minister expresses frustration at lack of choices for cabinet member seeking maternity leave

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has spoken about her frustration over the lack of choices for a female cabinet member seeking to take maternity leave.

Ms McEntee’s pregnancy has left the Government scrambling to put in place plans for when she takes maternity leave later this year.

A number of options are being explored to ensure the minister does not have to resign from her position. However, there are no established polices in places for female cabinet ministers who become pregnant.

Ms McEntee addressed the issue when speaking at the launch of a new Fine Gael book ‘Proud to Serve: The Voices of the Women of Cumman na NGeadheal and Fine Gael 1922 – 1922’.

“I think what’s maybe a bit frustrating is that while women have had children before it doesn't seem as though the system has ever changed and I suppose that's the challenge that we find ourselves with now and it's not about saying any one person has to take leave or should take leave or this is what they have to do. I suppose it's by providing choice,” Ms McEntee said.

“I think if we're talking about breaking down barriers and encouraging more women to get into politics certainly providing that choice and that support to have a family and to continue in your career I think is really, really important.

“I'm hoping that obviously this my own, I won’t say situation, but the fact that I'm having a baby and hopefully will be able to take maternity leave that it will bring about change whether it's for future ministers, or TDs, or senators, or councillors and that in itself will hopefully encourage more women to get into politics.”

Online Editors