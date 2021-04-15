Justice Minister calls for Sinn Féin to answer all Data watchdog questions in database probe

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has called on Sinn Féin to answer all of the questions from the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) in its probe into the party’s secret voter database.

The Irish Independent reports today that Sinn Féin has shut down an online portal for the database after the DPC sent a series of questions to the party.

The Commissioner is seeking information about the database, which contains the names and addresses of millions of Irish voters.

Minister McEntee said that she has followed the story and called on the party to respond to all questions from the Commissioner.

“What I would say, without saying too much, given that the Data Protection Commissioner is independent and is an independent body under the remit of my department, I would expect that Sinn Féin would respond in a quick and efficient way that are asked of them,” she said.

She declined to say if reports of the database are concerning, adding that she expects the party to “respond to all of the questions that are put to them by the Data Protection Commissioner”.

Yesterday, Labour leader Alan Kelly called on Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald to answer “detailed questions” on the database to ensure her party is not carrying out “Cold War” profiling of Irish citizens.

“Effectively we need to know if we have a political party that’s building a national database on individuals. This would strike back to stuff that was done in the bad times during the Cold War where there was a profile being done on every individual in the country, and that would be really scary stuff,” he said on Independent.ie’s Floating Voter podcast.

The Minister was speaking as her department launched the Youth Justice Strategy for the coming six years with junior Minister James Browne.

The strategy aims to prevent offending behaviour from occurring and diverting children and young adults from a life of crime.

Minister McEntee confirmed that additional funding will be allocated in Budget 2022 for 105 Garda Youth Diversion Projects (GYDPs), which work with young people through education and training.





Online Editors