‘Justice for George’ chanted by protesters after garda shooting

People protest against the shooting of George Nkencho outside Blanchardstown Garda station this morning. Photo: Tony Gavin

Around 200 people are protesting outside Blanchardstown Garda Station this morning over the death of George Nkencho.

The 27-year-old was shot in the garden of his home by gardaí in west Dublin at around 12.35pm yesterday and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is investigating the fatal shooting at Manorsfields Drive, close to Hartstown.

The protestors chanted “How many people Garda must kill?” and “Justice for George” among others.

One of the organisers described the protest as peaceful and asked protestors to remain outside the garda station and not to enter onto the road.

However, many attendees were unhappy with this request and continued to block the road, showing protest signs to drivers.

At 11am the road outside Blanchardstown Garda station remained closed on both sides by Gardaí who are diverting traffic.

Protestor JK Onwumereh said the community is angry, disgusted and that they want a fair and thorough investigation into the details of Mr Nkenchos death.

"The community organised this protest, it’s spontaneous. Obviously, we are commiserating with the family,” Mr Onwumereh said.

"The expectation is to express how the community feels – but also to state very clearly that we don’t think what happened has a place within this community in the general sense.

“We want justice to be done. So, we want a thorough investigation into the incident in question because there are a lot of grey areas and things that people don’t understand.

“We want a very fair investigation and if anybody is found culpable, if anyone is found to have overreached themselves or done stuff they shouldn't have done obviously we want the full cause of the law to take its course.”

Mr Onwumereh told Independent.ie that in his opinion it is the first time something like this has happened, and he is surprised by it.

“All the years I have lived here in Ireland I haven't heard about the police actually doing this,” he said.

"People are angry because a life was lost. Despite everything that has happened this year with Covid, George Floyd and mental health issues, with the whole Covid experience you would have thought there was a better way of handling this.

"There is something really that went wrong, something has definitely gone wrong.”

Last night, senior sources said the decision by an officer from the Armed Support Unit (ASU) to fire shots was because the highly-trained garda believed there was an “imminent threat to life”.

“He had been pepper sprayed and tasered but when this did not work, the use of lethal force became necessary. There were concerns that he could kill someone,” a senior source said.

Gardai are “very conscious” of the “major tension” that has been caused in the Dublin 15 community and other communities after George Nkencho was shot dead and have put in place a special policing

“Engagement with the communities is the first step here... one of the main aims of the policing plan is to try and ensure that things don’t flare up into violence,” the source explained.

Protestor Timmy Ogu said he worries for his safety and his young son who is in college. He said he doesn’t feel safe in Ireland and now has to “look out for” himself.

He said he is not surprised by the shooting that occurred yesterday.

“The signs were there. I’m not surprised (this happened). I grew up in this country and I’ve been treated like a piece of s**t. I’ve been talked down to by the gardaí,” he said.

“He (Mr Nkencho) was not a thug. Thugs work in groups. He was a single man.”

Mr Ogu added that “why couldn’t they (the gardaí)” see that he was mentally ill.

Anita Ogbombo said that Mr Nkencho was shot outside his home while his mother was there and that she is “disgusted” by this.

“No matter what they should have shot him in the leg if they had to not kill him,” she said.

“Why did they shoot him in front of his house? They did it in front of his house and his mother was there. They didn’t just kill George, they killed the whole family.

“Mothers and people like me are not happy. We are very upset because they should have done something different, not kill him.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar tweeted this morning: “My sympathies go to the family of the young man who lost his life in Clonee yesterday. Thoughts also with the Gardai and shop workers who were involved in the incident.

“I would also urge people, especially public representatives, not to add to social media speculation about the incident. That is unhelpful at this stage.”

