Assistant General Secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan

Only 7pc of calls made to the Government’s travel cert helpline were “handled” over Monday and Tuesday.

The call centre received 34,000 calls yesterday and approximately 6,000 calls on Monday.

However, only 2,826 calls were resolved, with 1,160 queries handled on Monday.

The Irish Independent reports this morning that some passengers were waiting five or even six hours to speak to an operator.

Appearing before the Oireachtas Health Committee, Assistant General Secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan said that Government officials did not anticipate such high demand.

“We know there have been very long waiting times for many callers and the centre has not been able to meet the level of demand which involved over 40,000 in the last two days and over 34,000 calls yesterday alone,” she said.

“This far exceeds estimates of call centre demand based on an assessment of travel bookings and survey or insights data on travel intentions that Government or industry have access to.”

She said that some callers would have received information through the automated answering machine and without having to speak to an operator.

She said that “many” people are contacting the call centre who are “not due to travel in the short term”.

She added that these calls are adding “very significant wait times” to calls.

“These non-urgent calls are adding very significant wait times to all calls, and preventing many urgent calls from getting through. At the moment, we would again urge people to only call the contact centre if you are due to travel in the next 10 days,” she added.

Ms Canavan told TDs and Senators that the demand for the call centre is “way beyond what we would have anticipated” and that officials were operating “on a very tight schedule” in rolling out the EU Digital Covid Cert.

Passengers who are recovered from the virus were told that they have to contact the helpline to seek a travel cert.

Ms Canavan said that a “new online form” to request travel certs for recovered persons will be “released” this week.

Passengers may also contact the helpline if they are due to travel soon and either have not received their cert or there is a mistake on their travel cert.