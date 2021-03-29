| 14.4°C Dublin

Just how big is the ship stuck in the Suez Canal? Here is the Ever Given in comparison to some Irish landmarks 

We pop the stuck ship next to some Irish landmarks so you can see just how big the ship really is…

A map maker has made a web application to answer the question everyone is asking - just how big is the ship stuck in the Suez Canal? 

Map curator Garrett Dash Nelson created the app so people can place the Ever Given container ship on their own map location, or in different spots around the globe.

Fairly simple in its design, the “Ever Given Everywhere” allows the ship to be increased and decreased in size to fit neatly wherever users want, and there’s also an option to lock into a size that is to scale. The app takes a satellite view of the world, and the ship can also be rotated.

Independent.ie took some snapshots of the now infamous ship alongside some iconic Irish landmarks, so we can see just how big the Ever Given is…

In Dublin's Phoenix Park….

Right outside Galway city:

Off the coast of Lahinch, Co Clare:

Beside O’Connell bridge in Dublin city:

Just outside Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork city:

Stopped outside Sandymount beach in Dublin city:

Wedged between Skellig islands:

Landed beside the Spire:

The Ever Given has been wedged in the Suez Canal since Tuesday, and according to the Suez Canal Authority today, has been freed from the shoreline.

They added that further efforts to move the boat would resume later today when the water levels rise. The ship’s course has also been corrected by 80pc.

Part of the problem is that the Ever Given is one of the largest container ships in the world. It is a 220,000-ton mega ship that’s 400m long.

The ship completely blocked the canal where 12pc of the world’s seaborne trade takes place, causing many ships to travel around Africa, below the Cape of Good Hope.

According to the Suez Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabie, the Canal's revenues were taking a $14m-$15m (€11.9m-€12.7m) hit for each day of the blockage.

