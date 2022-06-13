Junior hospital doctors vote overwhelming for industrial action

Junior hospital doctors have voted overwhelming for industrial action, up to an including strike action, unless there are meaningful talks on long standing grievances including gruelling working hours.

The trainees, known as Non Consultant Hospital Doctors (NCHDs), members of the Irish Medical Organisation announced 97pc of votes in a ballot were in favour of action.

However, any action would only happen after 21 days notice.

The doctors will not trigger this notice for now and have called for the Department of Health and HSE to enter negotiations to avert action.

Dr John Cannon, chair of the IMO NCHD committee said the result was a huge endorsement of the #StandingUp4NCHDs campaign and reflects the level of anger and frustration of NCHDs around the country.

“NCHDs are leaving Ireland in higher numbers than ever.

"That is a direct consequence of the manner in which the HSE and Department of Health treat them, and something must change so that our system is safer for doctors and patients.”

He said the IMO will communicate the ballot result to the Department of Health and HSE and seek urgent negotiations to resolve the issues under dispute.

If Department of Health and HSE are not prepared to seriously engage on resolving issues the IMO will issue twenty one days notice of action.

He said: “This ballot result clearly demonstrates the determination of NCHDs and while any kind of strike action is extremely difficult for doctors, there may be no choice.

"If Government and the HSE really want to address these issues we are willing to talk with them. It is simply intolerable to treat NCHDs in this way.

“Everyone including the Minister for Health, who spoke on the issue at the IMO AGM on Saturday May 28, agrees that current conditions for NCHDs are unacceptable, they have known this for a long time but now is the time to do something about it. ”

The dispute focuses on "unsafe and illegal working hours", failure by the employer to pay NCHDs for all hours worked, unsustainable training costs and failure by the HSE to ensure all NCHDs receive full entitlements to annual leave and study leave.