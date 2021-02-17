Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said it is likely that junior and senior infants pupils will return to school on March 1, along with Leaving Cert students.

Speaking at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting tonight, he said fifth year students may also return to school in March, based on the spread of the virus.

The meeting heard other classes at both primary and secondary level will return to school very slowly and in line with public health advice.

Sources at the meeting said provisional plans on phased school reopenings will go before the Covid-19 Cabinet sub-committee meeting tomorrow.

Micheál Martin also told the meeting the B117 variant, known as the British variant, now accounts for 90pc of all cases in Ireland.

Meanwhile Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said 10,000 people, if not more, will travel across the Border every day even with mandatory quarantine measures in place.

Mr Varadkar again raised concerns about the impact of the open border between North and South in the battle against Covid-19.

The Fine Gael leader also told his parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday that the construction sector is unlikely to reopen next month if Covid case numbers are still at 400 per day.

He said while no decision has been made, Nphet had concerns about construction workers travelling to work and the potential for socialising on breaks. He said there was also a reluctance from public health officials to reopen schools and construction at the same time.

The meeting heard sustained criticism from TDs and Senators about the locations of 37 mass vaccination centres announced by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly earlier this week.

Mr Varadkar told colleagues a two island solution - where the UK and Ireland cooperate on Covid travel restrictions - had always made sense.

He said the lack of cooperation across the British Isles since last year meant that there were effectively “five backdoors” with people able to travel from the South to the North, from the North to Scotland, Scotland to England and so on.

Mr Varadkar has previously raised the idea of the Government advising against all non-essential travel to the North. Last week he noted to colleagues that it was unclear what mandatory quarantine measures were being introduced in the North.

On mass vaccination centres, Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd said there was massive concern in his constituency about the lack of any centre in Drogheda.

Junior minister Patrick O’Donovan said his Limerick constituency had no vaccine centre as the one designed for the county was actually in Clare. Mr O’Donovan said some Limerick residents would face 100-mile round trips to be vaccinated and noted that Wicklow has two centres that are 25 miles apart. Another Limerick TD Kieran O’Donnell noted that Cork has five mass vaccination centres.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon said the allocations of centres made no sense, pointing out that Galway has one centre for every 260,000 people and Westmeath has one centre for every 45,000 people.

Online Editors