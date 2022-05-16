Judy Murray reveals she was indecently assaulted at public event: ‘I wanted to throw up’

Tennis coach Judy Murray has revealed how a man indecently assaulted her during a “big event for a major educational establishment” eight years ago.

Ms Murray, mother of former world number one Andy, said the assault left her “wanting to throw up”.

She said the assault, at the hands of a “very senior person” from the major educational organisation, left her “totally disgusted” and not knowing what to do.

“Towards the end of the meal, it was clear he had had quite a bit to drink and he put his hand firstly on my knee,” Ms Murray said in her Sunday Post column.

“I didn’t know what to do so I removed his hand and leaned forward to pour myself some water and as I did he slipped his hand down the back of my trousers. At that point, I got up and went straight to the bathroom. I wanted to throw up. I was totally disgusted and didn’t know what to do,” Ms Murray said.

The prominent tennis coach said the incident left her wondering if she should report the assault and if so, to who, knowing it would cause a “huge stir”.

“I still had to speak on the panel. Do I just leave now or do my speech and leave? It rocked me so badly. I sat in the loos for ages and decided to do the speech – the show must go on and all that – but I didn’t go back into the room until I knew it was time for me to go on stage.

“As soon as I had done my bit, I walked back to the table, picked up my bag and left. I spoke to nobody. The incident left me feeling sick to my stomach for a long time. I have never spoken of this before but maybe I should have.

"If something like that happened to me now I definitely would. Women have found their voices and are calling out all sorts of sexist behaviour. It’s given confidence to others to do the same,” Ms Murray said.

Ms Murray said women are far too often made to feel “the world of sport is not for us and that our presence is neither welcome nor important”. She said that women have to continually call out injustices and unacceptable behaviour, “I understand that now”.

Ms Murray said it “should not be for women to do all the heavy lifting,” and that men should also join the fight against sexism and misogyny.

“That is how change will happen. Decent people say enough. And it should not always be women,” Ms Murray said.