Judge who suggested sex offender ‘find a wife and start a family’ is criticised

Court heard Cathal Feeney had “67 previous offences, some of which are domestic in nature"

A judge has faced strong criticism after he suggested to a sex offender that there was nothing to stop him “finding a wife or partner”.

Domestic and sexual abuse charities and advocates spoke out after Cathal Patrick Feeney (36), from Main Street in Beragh, was sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court for sexually assaulting a woman he met through a dating website.

Feeney was “considered dangerous to females”, according to police at one bail hearing, and the court heard he had “67 previous offences, some of which are domestic in nature”.

Eight women, including his mother and grandmother, have also taken non-molestation orders against Feeney.

Judge Brian Sherrard KC described Feeney “as a belligerent, drunken thug, a bully and a nuisance”.

Feeney was sentenced to four-and-half-years in jail — the bulk of which has been served on remand — and handed a seven-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order. Sex offender registration was ordered indefinitely.

The judge told him: “Your relationship with alcohol is extremely problematic. You struggle to recognise the import of what occurred and you pose a high risk of reoffending.”

A probation officer said Feeney should be considered dangerous, but the judge felt the threshold wasn’t met, and while his offending had escalated, it was the first sexual offence.

He did not ban Feeney from contacting women through the internet because he did not “want him excluded from normal life”.

He said: “It’s not the online contact which proved problematic but rather the behaviour afterwards.”

He added: “You are still a young man. There’s nothing that will stop you moving on with your life in a more productive way, finding work or finding a wife or partner, getting a family and a home.

“The order imposed is the lightest touch I can afford.”

Charities and advocates across Northern Ireland yesterday criticised the comments.

Sarah Mason, who is the CEO of Women’s Aid Federation NI, described the remarks as “horrifying” and suggested that the judge “did not understand the risk this man is to women”.

“For the judge to minimise this very serious case of sexual assault and leave women and girls in NI at risk from potential harm from a known perpetrator — described by PSNI as ‘dangerous to females’ — shows a total lack of empathy and understanding of the extent and risk of violence against women and girls,” she said.

“This sentence does not fit the crime and will only deter women from seeking fair justice through the courts.

“It is obvious that there is an urgent need for violence against women and girls awareness-raising and training across our judiciary.”

During the trial, the judge said that Feeney’s relationship with alcohol “is extremely problematic”.

Ms Mason said that this continued referencing to his relationship with alcohol “again minimises and tries to excuse his repeated violent acts against women”.

Michelle Martin, manager at Assist NI, who support victims of domestic and sexual abuse, said that giving Feeney “the lightest touch he can afford” offers “little confidence and assurance to the thousands of women whose cases await trial across Northern Ireland for like offences, and ask themselves daily if the wait is worth it”.

“I find the judge’s comments incomprehensible, to impose a Sexual Offences Prevention Order with one hand and then encourage the offender into a relationship, to have a family — to impose this risk upon another woman, man and/or their potential children is hugely irresponsible,” she said.

“Perhaps advice around transformative programs of rehabilitation and education to address the perpetrator’s behaviour, violence, and propensity to criminality may be appropriate.”

Sheila Simons, Chair of the South Eastern Area Domestic and Sexual Violence and Abuse Partnership, said: “Cases like these are prolific within Northern Ireland; we have some of the highest rates of femicide in the whole of Europe and we need to make sure the language used in the courts, and especially cases like these, are used correctly and do not undermine this very long-winded and complicated judicial process which the victim has had to go through.

“We have an issue of people coming forward as it is; in lockdown we had 15 women murdered in Northern Ireland and the PSNI recently revealed that they respond to a report of domestic violence every 16 minutes, it is shocking and we need more support for these victims.

“This is a societal problem and we need a societal response; men need to take responsibility of their violence and only then can appropriate support be made available.”

Niamh Quinn, founder of Advocacy VSV, which supports victims of sexual violence, said the danger with imposing these “lighter sentences” is that “quite often they do not act a deterrent to further offending, leaving members of society more vulnerable to becoming a victim”.

“I have no doubt victims who may be at a stage where they are considering reporting will be discouraged to do so reading this result regarding Mr Feeney,” she said.