Judge warns she won’t grant free legal aid in cases over alleged breaches of Covid rules

The Covid breaches related to people exceeding the 5km limit last year or holding house parties. Photo: Gerry Mooney

A District Court judge warned that she will not grant free legal aid for people appearing on alleged breaches of Covid-19 control regulations during the pandemic.

Judge Joanne Carroll confirmed at Midleton District Court that she will not grant free legal aid applications lodged by solicitors acting for people appearing in relation to alleged Covid-19 control breaches last year.

Judge Carroll warned the State had already incurred "enormous expense" and effort in dealing with the greatest pandemic to face humanity for over a century – and as a result was not going to allow free legal aid for a number of people appearing in relation to alleged house parties or breaches of the 5km travel limit.

Her warning came as a large number of people have started appearing on District Court lists in relation to alleged breaches of Covid-19 controls in 2021.

Midleton District Court dealt with a number of cases in relation to incidents in Cork over January and February 2021 – a time when a strict 5km travel limit was in place and where rigorous controls were enforced on all social gatherings.

Both regulations were enforced by the Government in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

One of the cases before Midleton District Court related to a person who was outside the 5km travel zone and refused to offer a reasonable explanation to gardaí on checkpoint duty.

Another case related to a woman who attended a local 40th birthday party celebration.

Gardaí could issue a fixed charge penalty notice of €100 for non-essential travel, a €500 fine for non-essential journeys to transport hubs, a €500 fine for organising a house party and a €150 fine for attending a house party.

One man had a case dismissed after he informed the court he had dropped his wife to hospital for a major operation and was stopped by gardaí at 7.13am outside Midleton on January 14, 2021 as he drove home.

He refused to offer a reasonable explanation to gardaí at the scene as to why he was almost 20km outside his travel zone.

The man explained to Judge Carroll what had happened and publicly apologised to gardaí.

He offered medical proof to the court of his wife's appointment.

Judge Carroll dismissed the matter on the basis the man may understandably have been upset at the time.

In an unrelated case, two men were stopped in a car on the N25 in February 2021 and were found to be 138km from their home in Tralee.

They told gardaí they were in Cork to purchase a vehicle.

The two were issued with a fixed charge penalty notice which was subsequently unpaid.

Judge Carroll said she was in no doubt that this was an unnecessary journey and she convicted one of the men and imposed a €125 fine, giving him four months to pay.

In a third case, a woman who attended a 40th birthday party celebration in Cobh, in February 2021, was fined €200 for breaching Covid-19 controls.

Gardaí had called to a local address on February 9, 2021, where officers asked people to leave the party.

However, they had to return to the same address in the early hours of February 10, 2021, and again instruct people to quit the address.

The court was told that as the woman was leaving, she proceeded to shout abuse at gardaí.

The judge described the party as a “premeditated matter” and she convicted and fined the young woman €200, giving her three months to pay.

Despite pleas from her solicitor to consider the Probation Act, Judge Carroll said it was not possible in such Covid-19 cases.

Judge Carroll warned that everyone in Ireland was aware of the pandemic control regulations that were in place at the time.

The Covid-19 pandemic was a national crisis and she said this woman chose to breach the regulations that were in place at the time for the good of everyone.

The judge said people could not go to funerals, they could not attend weddings and that she was sure there were many people who would have loved to attend 40th birthday parties, but did not.

“This lady breached the Covid-19 regulations, the laws were very clear of the time – everyone knew them,” she said.

A number of other people who were due before the court on similar Covid tickets could not attend because they either had Covid-19 or were close contacts of confirmed cases, and their cases were adjourned.