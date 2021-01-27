Judge to consider probation report in Ian Wright racism case

A JUDGE is to study a probation report on a teen who subjected former Arsenal and England football star Ian Wright to a tirade of vile racist abuse over social media.

Judge David Waters will consider the Probation and Welfare Service (PWS) report on Patrick O'Brien (18) before sentencing is dealt with by Tralee District Court next week.



O'Brien of Ashleigh Downs, Tralee, Co Kerry pleaded guilty last November to two charges of harassing Mr Wright (57).

The teen admitted charges of harassing Mr Wright on May 11 2020 by sending a telecommunications message that was grossly offensive, obscene and menacing.

Mr Wright - the record goalscorer for Arsenal and now a respected TV pundit - said he was "emotional and shook up" by the comments.

Defence counsel Patrick Mann said the probation report on his client was "helpful" and would be of benefit to the court in terms of sentencing.



He sought an adjournment for sentencing until February 3.

The football star had intended to travel to Ireland for the previous court hearing but was unable to do so because of the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.



Instead, he sent a special message to the court outlining how upset he was by the abuse - but also stressed that he forgave the teen for what happened.



Tralee District Court heard the tirade of abuse was sparked because O'Brien thought Wright had let him down during a Playstation game in which he was playing in a FIFA 2020 match.



Mr Wright, a London-born striker, was capped 33 times by England and won every domestic honour in the game with Arsenal.



O'Brien had selected Mr Wright and downloaded him as his computer game 'legend' - and was incensed at then having lost the match to a friend.

He directed his anger at Wright by sending 20 vile and racist messages to the pundit via private messaging on the social media site, Instagram.

Mr Wright said he was emotional and upset by the intensity of the attack - and was left shocked at the apparent youth of the person involved.



"I experienced racism years ago, but I am in complete shock to experience it now," he said.

Mr Wright addressed O’Brien directly in a second message and assured him he had forgiven him.



"Patrick, I forgive you. I believe in redemption for everyone. I hope that you and also those who either taught you or enabled this hate will learn from this and change for the better," he said.



The bulk of the messages sent by O'Brien to the football star were outlined in court.



Many were too vile to publish and included deeply offensive racist terms.

One message saw the teen warn Mr Wright: “You are like a 65 year old...if I get corona (virus) I will cough in your face and give you your death sentence. If I see you I will put you on your deathbed.”



The former England star's decision to reveal the abuse he had been subjected went on to make global headlines.

When the teen's mother realised precisely what had happened, she immediately brought her son to a Kerry garda station where he fully cooperated with the subsequent investigation.



Mr Mann said the original messages were private and became public knowledge when Mr Wright tweeted screenshots of a number of messages he received on Instagram.

He confirmed that the teenager had never been in trouble before.



Mr Mann said the teen had suffered "a rush of blood to the head" in a virtual, computer reality world - with serious consequences.

The teen had also made direct contact with Mr Wright to offer a full personal apology.

