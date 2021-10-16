Judge refuses to grant bail to woman accused of taking part in violent incident at the Rotunda Hospital

A judge refused to grant bail to a woman accused of taking part in a violent incident at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin three years ago.

Today, Michelle Donovan (22), who is of no fixed abode, appeared at Dublin District Court.

The court heard she previously lived at Gardiner Street, in Dublin city-centre, but gardaí found her living at Seatown Road, Swords.

Garda Philip Collins said she made no reply when charged with an alleged violent disorder incident on December 16, 2018.

It was a "substantial investigation" that involved the questioning of several people.

The delay in charging her was also caused by Ms Donovan regularly changing address, the garda explained.

Solicitor Tertius van Eeden asked the court to release her on bail.

Judge Dempsey noted there was no garda objection but said the woman could not be found for three years.

Denying bail, he remanded her in custody to appear again on Friday.

Legal aid was granted as well as an order for disclosure of evidence.

The charge is under section 15 of the Non- Fatal Offences Against the Person Act for using or threatening to use violence in public, with several others, causing a person to fear for their own or another person's safety.