Josepha Madigan: People say I’m like Birgitte from Borgen. Is it a compliment?

Role model: Birgitte Nyborg, played by Sidse Babett Knudsen
Special Education Minister Josepha Madigan. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Role model: Birgitte Nyborg, played by Sidse Babett Knudsen

Role model: Birgitte Nyborg, played by Sidse Babett Knudsen

Special Education Minister Josepha Madigan. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Special Education Minister Josepha Madigan. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Role model: Birgitte Nyborg, played by Sidse Babett Knudsen

Josepha Madigan

Borgen is back after nearly 10 years. A third season of the Danish show has just landed on Netflix and it’s good to see a political drama that goes against the grain. The West Wing, House of Cards and early seasons of The Thick of It all featured leading male figures, with women largely confined to roles as secretaries or assistants. In Borgen, the key player is a woman: Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen). In this season, the former prime minister returns to government as foreign minister and finds herself confronted with a climate change dilemma.

Of course, she also has to constantly juggle the responsibilities of office with the friends and family who seek her time and affection. As a minister, I am always struck by how intertwined our personal and private lives are with our job. We all know what we have signed up to, of course, but it can be a struggle.

