Josepha Madigan: People say I’m like Birgitte from Borgen. Is it a compliment?

Borgen is back after nearly 10 years. A third season of the Danish show has just landed on Netflix and it’s good to see a political drama that goes against the grain. The West Wing, House of Cards and early seasons of The Thick of It all featured leading male figures, with women largely confined to roles as secretaries or assistants. In Borgen, the key player is a woman: Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen). In this season, the former prime minister returns to government as foreign minister and finds herself confronted with a climate change dilemma.

Of course, she also has to constantly juggle the responsibilities of office with the friends and family who seek her time and affection. As a minister, I am always struck by how intertwined our personal and private lives are with our job. We all know what we have signed up to, of course, but it can be a struggle.

Politics in Ireland is a lot more ‘local’ than what we see in Borgen. One of the great attributes of our system is that our representatives are quite accessible. Meetings and phone calls can be arranged with TDs and senators quite easily; they hold many public meetings and constituency clinics and are regularly out canvassing. It is quite routine to see the taoiseach and tánaiste of the day walk down the road to grab a paper or a litre of milk.

This season of Borgen features high-level international intrigue, but it sometimes lacks the human, heartfelt stories that we hear day in, day out in Leinster House. We hear the testimonies of people who need a home, a hospital bed, home care for an elderly relative, or additional care for a child with a physical or intellectual disability. As Minister for Special Education, I deal with these real-life cases every day and these are the people that we work for, tirelessly.

One striking similarity between Borgen and the Houses of the Oireachtas is the over-representation of men — even if Denmark has another female prime minister in this series and in reality. About 40pc of the Danish parliament is female; the Irish figure is 23pc.

I regularly invite school groups into Leinster House for a tour of the complex. I see many of the children passing through, and wonder if the girls notice the disproportionate number of men in the artwork on its walls, or perhaps the minority gender who take their seats in the Dáil and Seanad chambers. Do they wonder if they could see themselves walking through the gates and on to the plinth as an elected member?

Expand Close Special Education Minister Josepha Madigan. Picture by Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Special Education Minister Josepha Madigan. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Leinster House is all about relationships. Borgen portrays this well. For the most part, the atmosphere through the gates of Kildare Street is one of respect. There is a sense of camaraderie among the members of all parties and the political staff, the ushers and security personnel, the cleaning staff, the kitchen staff, the civil servants, and to an extent the journalists too. We must cherish that respect for one another. Some political systems are devoid of it.

Back to Borgen. Birgitte Nyborg is a role model for many aspiring female politicians. She doesn’t always get it right, but she always tries. It is in that trying that we can glimpse her frailty and her fervent desire to change things for the better. I have often been told I resemble her in appearance and manner. I am still working out whether it’s a compliment.

‘Borgen’ season three is on Netflix now