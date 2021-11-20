Joining our team – Sinéad Kissane appointed to new role at Independent.ie

Sinéad Kissane has been appointed to the new role of Special Correspondent for Sport across the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent and Independent.ie.

Sinéad has been a sports columnist with the Irish Independent since 2014 and was nominated in the Broadsheet Sportswriter of the Year category at the Journalism Awards last year.

The journalist joined Virgin Media Television (formerly TV3) from Newstalk in September 2005.

As well as presenting the sports news, Sinéad has covered all sports in her role as reporter, including the GAA championships and has reported on international tournaments such as the Rugby World Cup, Lions tour and Heineken Champions Cup.

Four years ago, she was promoted to Rugby Correspondent at Virgin Media Television.

Sinéad will now bring her mix of broadcast and written skills to our subscribers and readers. She will start her new role in the new year.

She will take up the full-time role with Mediahuis on the Irish Independent sports desk in the new year.

Announcing the news on Twitter this week, Ms Kissane thanked all the colleagues she has worked with over the last 16 years.

“Today was my last day working with Virgin Media TV after 16 years. I’m indebted to all those I’ve had the privilege of working alongside for their kindness, friendship, support & hard work through the years.

“After writing a weekly column for the past number of years, I will be taking up a new role working with the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent & Independent.ie. Looking forward to joining the sports team there,” she wrote.

Her announcement was met with well wishes from across the media and sporting landscapes.

Former Ireland hooker Shane Byrne wrote: “Delighted for you, best of luck with the next chapter!!”

RTÉ sports presenter Jacqui Hurley said: “You’ll be missed so much from the broadcast side Sinead, but best of luck with the new job. If your columns are anything to go by I’m really looking forward to reading your content!”

Meanwhile, her former Virgin Media colleague Zara King, former RTE head of sport, Ryle Nugent, former Irish flanker Sean O’Brien and BBC sports reporter Laura-Jane Jones also shared their congratulations.