Johnny Ronan plans to build two tallest towers in country – and sell 101 apartments to council for €66m

JOHNNY Ronan’s Ronan Group is planning to sell 101 apartments at an estimated cost of €66.69m for social housing to Dublin City Council as part of its ambitious plan to construct the two tallest buildings in the country.

The planned package includes one two-bedroom apartment with an indicative cost of €964,030 to the council as part of the Ronan Group’s Waterfront South Central scheme for Dublin’s docklands.

Estimated costings are contained in ‘fast-track’ planning documents lodged with An Bord Pleanála concerning the Ronan Group’s plan to construct 1,005 apartments.

Ronan Group and Colony Capital are seeking to construct three buildings, with one reaching 45-storeys high and a second 44-storeys high, on a 1.1 hectare site at Dublin’s North Wall Quay.

The Henry J Lyons Architects-designed scheme is to include a public bar/function room at Level 44 on one of the blocks, while a public viewing deck will also be provided at Levels 44 and 45.

As part of the applicant’s Part V obligations to provide 10pc of the development towards social housing, the Ronan Group has put an average cost of €660,358 on each apartment to the council.

The estimated prices rise up to €964,030 for a two-bedroom 86.6m sq, while one-bedroom apartments will potentially cost the council a variety of prices ranging from €419,020 to €637,705.

The final cost to the council will be subject to negotiation if and when planning permission is granted.

The voluminous planning documents lodged with the appeals board are accompanied by a slickly produced promotional video for the scheme.

The voice-over proclaims that the “landmark” development “completes what will be a bustling dockland area where more than 20,000 will live and work”.

And defiantly the voice states: “And it will happen. They always make it happen… People will live there there, make futures there, maybe dream up – no – upwards and onwards to even better things.”

Almost anticipating objections against the planned scheme, the voiceover continues, “and the usual commentary and backlash we all love so much fades away to reveal, well, it is going to be incredible. Where will you be?”

Planning documentation lodged with the application states that Waterfront South Central “will stand at the gateway to Dublin’s Docklands, showing the city how much it has achieved in the development of the docklands since the millennium, and as a signature for how we can develop responsibly and efficiently in the future”.

In the planning documentation lodged, Mr Ronan states that “Dublin needs to grow responsibly to meet future demands for a growing population and a growing economy”.

He states: “This means creating projects that are additive to the city, that the city is proud of, that are attractive to a growing, younger population and that can be symbols of what Dublin stands for.”

The North Lotts & Grand Canal Dock Planning Scheme 2014 for the area states that building up to 10-storeys high can be allowed and planning consultants for the Ronan Group, Tom Phillips & Associates, acknowledge that the proposal breaches building heights in the scheme.

However, Mr Phillips contends that the height limitations in the 2014 scheme are not in accordance with strategic planning policy at national level.

A decision is due on the application in May.

