Johnny ‘Mad Dog' Adair names man who tried to shoot him dead at UB40 concert

Hugh Jordan

Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair has revealed this week for the first time who shot him in the head at a UB40 concert – and it wasn’t the Provos.

The former UFF terror chief says it was instead leading drug dealer Ed McCoy – who himself was shot dead by the IRA within a year of attacking Adair.

