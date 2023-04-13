John Lydon: ‘My family used always say not to have self-pity – all it does is arm your enemies’

‘She is loved, and she knows she is loved. And her personality has always been vivacious, outgoing, bright and looking for the best in things.”

That was what John Lydon told me a few days ago from his home in Malibu. This is the place where he cared for Nora – his wife of almost five decades, who suffered from Alzheimer’s.

We talked about Nora’s care routine – he looked after her four days a week, with outside carers coming in for eight hours a day during the other three – and how the last thing he wanted was pity, no matter how tough life has been.

John and Nora in 1986. Photo: Fin Costello/Redferns

John and Nora in 1986. Photo: Fin Costello/Redferns

Our hour-long chat was peppered with talk of “my lovely Nora”, his pain at not seeing her when he travels and his burning desire to protect her.

What shone through was the former Sex Pistol’s unconditional love for the one-time music promoter and publishing heiress.

Last Friday, shortly after we spoke, Lydon announced Nora had died at the age of 80.



Anyone who knows 67-year-old Lydon will understand just how painful her loss was. He spoke to me with brutal candour about how the experience of caring for her has changed him.

‘In an odd weird way, this is actually a gift from God, not a curse’

“All the sadness I had to go through [when Nora became ill] is self-inflicted on myself and I’m seeing the light in it now,” he said. “In an odd weird way, this is actually a gift from God, not a curse. Because it offers enormous self-reflection. And it reminds me of that famous tradition in the Lydon family: ‘Don’t have self-pity – all it does is arm your enemies’.”

The most public manifestation of Lydon’s feelings for Nora can be heard in Hawaii, a song released earlier this year. “Remember me/ I remember you… You are loved,” Lydon sings in the sonic love letter. “Don’t fly too soon/ No need to cry in pain/ You are loved.”

The track is the emotional hinge of a new album by Lydon’s band Public Image Ltd (PiL). End of World is their first album in eight years – it’s out in August – and it will be followed by a 38-date European tour.

The album and tour were the reason for our chat. They will both go ahead, despite Nora’s death, though the album’s name undoubtedly takes on a sad new resonance.

‘Vivienne always displayed a vicious animosity towards me. So, yes, she will be missed’

If punk is having its nostalgic moment in the sun, it could be due to recent reminders that its figureheads won’t be here for ever.

Guitarist Keith Levene – who co-founded PiL with Lydon in 1978 but left after five years – and designer Vivienne Westwood – who shaped the Pistols’ image along with her partner and band manager Malcolm McLaren – both died late last year.

Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood

Of Westwood, Lydon offers the following: “Vivienne was one of the hardest women in the world to have to deal with. No sense of humour. Lethally vindictive, and always displayed a vicious animosity towards me. So, yes,” – cue the wry laugh – “she will be missed. I respected her completely as a fully blown character.”

He says she taught him never to try to impress anyone. That lesson has certainly stuck.

Hawaii was an entrant in this year’s National Song Contest (Lydon’s parents were both Irish) and PiL played the song live on The Late Late Show in February ahead of the televised vote.

“It was the first time we’d done it in any live context, and it was very hard to get through the emotional drive that was necessary, but I thought I did all right,” says Lydon.

John Lydon on The Late Late's Eurosong Special

John Lydon on The Late Late's Eurosong Special

In the end, PiL came fourth, with clean-cut Dublin indie band Wild Youth winning.

Since the performance, people going through similar situations caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s have told Lydon how much the song helped them come to terms with impending loss.

“I’m going to carry on [raising awareness] and form bigger connections,” Lydon says.

Some commentators sniffily suggested punk’s spirit died the moment panellists Jedward – the reality show twins – passed judgment on PiL that night. However, PiL’s attempt to join a cheesy song competition was a prime example of a band subverting expectations.

‘I’ve never been one for kiss and tell books. They’re very, very spiteful’

Lydon bears no grudge against Wild Youth. “Great chaps,” he says. “There was no back-stage animosity. This wasn’t a British festival.”

Perhaps surprisingly, Lydon is a big Eurovision fan.

“I have fond memories of Eurovision when I was young. All of us as a family uniting, thinking Cliff Richard was robbed,” he says, referring to Richard’s 1968 UK entry Congratulations coming second to Spain. It’s his all-time favourite Eurovision track.

I wouldn’t have pegged him as a Cliff fan.

“I like all kinds of music,” he says. “I don’t like to be zoned or categorised.”

John Lydon is all smiles for the press

John Lydon is all smiles for the press

He hasn’t lost all his spikiness. In 2021, he lost a UK court suit brought by his former Sex Pistols bandmates over whether the band’s music could be used in Pistol, a TV biopic. Lydon had resisted, but the series went out last May with the establishment-baiting anthems included.

Any hope that Lydon has made peace with his old pals is torpedoed by the new PiL song LFCF. It stands for “liars, fakes, cheats and frauds”.

“I suppose there may be some vague similarities,” he says, labelling the TV show a “caricature” and a “fiasco”.

“The end result of their shenanigans was a hideous production. They turned a perfectly ferocious situation into Toytown. Quite frankly, it left a very large audience very bored.”

One of the Pistols’ most famous songs is the ironic God Save The Queen, released during Elizabeth’s silver jubilee in 1977. Speaking before his world changed, and with a coronation looming, I ask Lydon what he thinks of King Charles?

“Bonnie Prince Charlie now being king. Well, he’s got his finger in very many pies. He has promised to lay off his more left-wing leanings as king, but I doubt that,” he says.

‘That’s our advice to others – let’s just help each other a little bit more’

And what about fellow British exiles Harry and Meghan, who live just 95km up the Pacific Coast Highway?

“So messy,” is his assessment.

While he has sympathy for their decision to leave the UK, he doesn’t like the noise they’re making.

“If you want to be normal and outside of [the royal family], then just f**k off and shut up,” he says. “I’ve had to make decisions like this in the past. I had to leave the Pistols, I had to break up PiL a couple of times because the situation was unsustainable.

“And if that was their dilemma, then please go away, all right? And we’ll love you for it. But they won’t. And I’ve never been one for kiss and tell books. They’re very, very spiteful to families and friends.”

When Nora was alive, one thing Lydon said he categorically didn’t want was pity.

“We know there’s people worse off than us, he said. “A lot of the media have slanted it into some kind of self-pitying dirge about our situation. We’re dealing with it the best we can. That’s our advice to others – let’s just help each other a little bit more.”

And he certainly won’t want pity following her death. Perhaps one of rock’s most iconoclastic individuals can take succour from his own lyrics. I sincerely hope so.

As he sings in Hawaii: “All journeys end/ Some begin again/ And we’re here/ You and me.”