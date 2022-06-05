John Lydon: ‘I have great empathy for the Queen, but a royal family is still parasitical’

John Lydon has some advice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “Get over your big bad self and try being a human being. You might find life is a little easier. If you want to stay out of statehood, then go work in McDonald’s. Get a real job like the rest of us must do,” he told the Sunday Independent.

“And just being a singer in a rock and roll band is a real job, if you do it my way.”

Doing it his way involved the Sex Pistols releasing the anti-monarchy punk anthem God Save The Queen during Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee in 1977. Johnny Rotten, as he was then, the lead singer of the band, infamously paired “fascist regime” with “she ain’t no human being”.

The 21-year-old was public enemy number one, dubbed by the press “the biggest threat to British youth since Hitler”, and attacked with a razor outside a pub in North London.

Now 66, he won’t be celebrating her majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, but his views toward her and the British royal family have perhaps tempered.

“It’s sad to see them disintegrate on a personal level. It is an institution I have never supported, but I feel kind of chuffed to see the queen still there, carrying on through. She’s lost her husband. So, on an emotional side I have great empathy for her for that, as a human being.”

Theatrical pause. “But she ain’t no human being to me when she’s a representative of a state, an attitude, because a royal family is parasitical by nature. I’ve always viewed them as German tourists with a bit of Greek thrown in.”

Born in January 1956 in Holloway, London, to Irish immigrants, he was always one to speak his mind. When his staunchly Catholic mother, who was originally from Cork, died of stomach cancer in 1978, her treatment by the local Irish priest in London prompted him to write Religion II with his band Public Image Ltd. He sang: “This is religion and Jesus Christ/This is religion cheaply priced.”

“They’re child molesters,” he says now.

“When my mother was dying, we tried to get the priest to come to the hospital to give her the last rites and he refused to come from Holloway Road unless he was given money. We just gave up. She malingered a few more days and that was that. By then the morphine had kicked in. So, you are not left with a very healthy impression that the priests are representing God at all.”

He also recalls an incident with another priest in London in 1975.

“I was just starting the Sex Pistols. When the priest found out it was me who was going to be the sponsor for my youngest brother Martin, he wouldn’t allow him to be confirmed. Just because this f**ker of a priest read something negative about me in a newspaper, I was the devil’s spawn.”

He also recalls an affray in a pub in Dublin in October 1980. “I was arrested for attacking a policeman’s fist in Dublin with my face,” he says. He spent the weekend enjoying the hospitality of Mountjoy Prison.

“It was film night, Friday night, and they put on Dead on Arrival, a punk documentary, and of course there I was up there on the telly. My fellow prisoners took to me when they saw me in the film fondling Jordan [dubbed the Queen of Punk] with her big knockers and a swastika on her arm — ‘Jesus Johnny, how do I get a girl like that?’”

At the age of seven, he contracted meningitis from rat-infested water in the yard at home and was in a coma for seven months. He says what he endured as a young child helped him to understand what his wife Nora is going through with Alzheimer’s.

“The great tragedy, of course, is that I recovered from meningitis, but you can’t recover from Alzheimer’s. It is a very slow process. The torture she goes through is heartbreaking. I broke the back of self-pity and all of that early and now it’s about just doing the best you can and making sure she’s happy. God bless her, she’s always had a joyful, outgoing, happy personality. Not bad for a Kraut.”

Not bad for a Kraut who is married to the biggest threat to British youth since Hitler.

“Ha, I don’t think her daddy was too impressed. He ran a newspaper in Berlin at that time. Actually, he ran a newspaper all through the war. We all had our suspicions about Nora’s dad. Hitler let him publish a newspaper.”

What does he think of Bono?

“Oh God, is he still kissing Popes’ hands?” he asks with a smile.

“I like Bono but I also like taking the Mick out of him. Is he aware that going to visit the Ukraine in the middle of a war is not the smartest thing to do, publicity wise? It makes it look like there is not really a war going on. It raises suspicions.

“If Russia is doing such bad, terrible things in the Ukraine, what’s he doing there? How do all these politicians fly in and out all day long? F**king hell, that’s some Russian military who aren’t aware of them. It ridicules the thing because they’re not quite grasping that being there is not helpful. It is denigrating the cause and making it all about them, rather than free the Ukraine. And I really don’t like that.”

Is he implying that Bono in Ukraine was like The Clash posing in front of a British Army Saracens personnel carrier in Belfast in 1977?

“I don’t know about the Clash in Belfast. But you shouldn’t be going there to show off how wonderful you are. Let’s face it, U2 have been flirting around earning money almost tax free for decades now. Send the money or buy some tanks.”

He once commented that U2 shouldn’t exist because their music lacked life experience. Does he still think that?

“I do. Because it is based in R&B and American-style music and that’s a shame because Ireland has a most fantastic culture and we’re all part of that, and U2 don’t connect with that at all. They’re one of the most un-Irish bands I’ve ever heard.”

So you think U2 should be doing diddley-eye music?

“They should get out of trying to look like they’re wearing second-hand clothes which we all know they pay a great deal of money for — to look like Rory Gallagher’s roadies.”

Public Image Ltd play The National Stadium in Dublin on Thursday and The Limelight in Belfast on Friday