John Gilligan trial: convicted drug dealer remains a free man and is on brink of getting his passport back to drive to UK from Spain

JOHN Gilligan remains a free man after his Spanish drugs and weapons trial was suspended following a no-show by his son Darren.

And instead of prison the convicted drug dealer was told he was hours away from being given his passport back so he can drive girlfriend Sharon Oliver to Britain for an operation.

The unexpected twist in the case occurred after lawyers for the nine defendants failed to thrash out a plea bargain deal with the state prosecutor.

This was in a behind-closed-doors hearing before a judge, ahead of a brief public session.

Gilligan, wearing a light grey suit over a white shirt, talked animatedly outside the courtroom in the Costa Blanca town of Torrevieja with some of his defendants.

Sources confirmed after the trial suspension today, a plea bargain deal had been discussed.

But they said the state prosecutor’s offer of a three-year prison sentence for the illegal exportation of powerful sleeping pills from Spain to Ireland in exchange for confessions had been the main sticking point.

Darren Gilligan’s absence was confirmed when a clerk called the defendants into court for the public session just before midday.

Friends have said he is back in Ireland and short of money. Court officials will now attempt to track him down before he is declared as being in contempt of court if they fail to locate him, so he can be tried in his absence.

The threat of a prison sentence of more than eight years still hangs over his father’s head following the failure to strike a deal that would have reduced the trial to a mere formality.

State prosecutors are demanding an 18-month prison sentence for unlawful weapons possession for Gilligan after a gun was found hidden in the garden of his expat home in Torrevieja.

There was initial speculation about whether the gun was linked to the assassination of Ms Guerin.

Detectives said when he was arrested in October 2020 the gun was a rare Colt Python .357 Magnum and described it as the “same make and model” as the one used to kill the reporter in an ambush on the outskirts of Dublin in June 1996.

Later ballistics reports found no conclusive evidence that the gun was linked to the killing.

Spanish prosecutors went on to describe it as a Colt Defender, and call it an air pistol in a written six-page indictment.

Sources said although it was an air pistol, it had been classified as a handgun because it could be used to fire bullets.

Prosecutors also want Gilligan jailed for another two years if convicted of smuggling cannabis into Ireland, four years for illegally exporting the prescription-only sleeping pills and 10 months for membership of a criminal gang.

The drugs were allegedly smuggled into Ireland via courier deliveries in boxes containing flip-flops and children’s towels.

It emerged today the 70-year-old Dubliner had indicated in an earlier behind-closed-doors hearing he was ready to plead guilty to certain charges in return for a reduced sentence.

One source said: “The problem is … that’s not going to automatically lead to an acquittal for the other defendants if prosecutors are convinced they have a good case against them.

“The other issue are the concessions the state prosecutor is offering in return for official guilty pleas.

“Defendants are always going to be more likely to accept a deal where there is a significant prison time reduction on offer and that’s not happening here at the moment.”

Judge Jorge Martinez is now considering whether to let Gilligan and his girlfriend, who turned up for court separately wearing a black trouser suit and clutching a black Chanel handbag, have their passports back so they can travel to England.

The couple’s lawyer made the travel submission after telling the court in open session Sharon Oliver needed to head back to her homeland urgently for an operation and her partner had to take her by car because she didn’t have a driving licence.

The request was not opposed by the state prosecutor, meaning it could be just a question of hours before Gilligan and his girlfriend leave Spain temporarily.

The judge concluded the brief public session by saying: “We are going to suspend the trial to April of next year.”

The five lawyers acting for the nine defendants are now expected to continue trying to negotiate a plea bargain deal with state prosecutor Barbara Valero before the rescheduled three-day trial.

They are understood to be open to a deal if the offer on the table is little or no prison time.

Jail terms of two years or less are normally suspended in Spain for first-time offenders.