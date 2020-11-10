John Delaney given two months to complete files inspection amid ODCE probe into the FAI

The High Court has given John Delaney until January 11 to complete the examination of files seized by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) as part of its criminal investigation into certain matters at the FAI.

The inspection arises out of 280,000 documents, covering a period of 17 years, seized by the ODCE from the FAI's offices last February.

The court has been asked by the ODCE, in an application where the FAI is the respondent, to determine if some of those files are covered by legal professional privilege and cannot be used by the corporate watchdog as part of its probe.

Through his lawyers, former FAI boss Mr Delaney was allowed inspect the files, including thousands of emails, to see which ones are private to him or covered by that privilege and cannot be used by the ODCE as part of its investigation.

The matter first came before the courts last February. In a series of applications to court Mr Delaney, represented by Paul McGarry SC. sought more time in order to complete the inspection.

This would be aided by the ODCE allowing Mr Delaney's lawyers to apply additional search terms to help identify more files so they can be inspected.

Counsel has also asked the court to extend the completion date to sometime in mid-January of 2021.

He said that a lot of work had already been done by his side, and a number of the 3,000 files previously 'tagged' by Mr Delaney's lawyers as being covered by the privilege had been reduced.

Counsel said that if Mr Delaney was not able to inspect all of the files before any designated completion date set by the court then he would have to claim the privilege on all of the outstanding material. That could lead to more work for those involved in the entire process, counsel said, adding that his client was not dragging his feet or trying to delay the process.

The applications were opposed by the ODCE, represented by Kerida Naidoo SC, who said Mr Delaney's application for additional time was "unwarranted and unnecessary". The ODCE wanted the court to fix a date in December for the competition of the extension.

In her ruling, Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds said that she was not prepared to make an order allowing Mr Delaney to apply additional search terms to the file inspection process.

She said the material seized, using sophisticated software, had already been inspected by using several search terms provided by Mr Delaney's lawyers.

Referring to concerns raised by Mr Delaney regarding issues including his privacy, she said she was satisfied that safeguards contained within the relevant legislation would protect his rights.

The judge added that the inspection process should be completed by January 11 next.

The judge also confirmed the appointment of barrister Niall Nolan Bl as the independent person who would examine the review materials over which claims of legal privilege are made.

The matter will return before the court in the New Year.

