Joe Biden sends dogs ‘Major’ and ‘Champ’ home after member of White House security is bitten

US President Joe Biden’s two dogs have been sent back home following a biting incident in the White House.

It’s understood that one of his dogs, Major, bit a member of the White House security staff.

Both Major and Champ moved with the Biden family to Washington in January following Donald Trump's departure.

The two German shepherds have now been sent back to the family home in Delaware, where they are expected to remain. The condition of the individual is unknown.

Major, who is three-years-old, was adopted by the Biden family in 2018 from a Delaware animal shelter and has been known to display agitated behaviour such as jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at White House staff, according to CNN.

President Biden has previously admitted to catching Major on White House furniture such as the couch. “They run all over”, CNN reported Mr Biden as saying..

The older of the Biden family’s dogs is Champ, a 13-year-old German shepherd that has reportedly “slowed down physically” due to his old age.

Jill Biden, the US First Lady, told Kelly Clarkson last month on The Kelly Clarkson Show she’s “obsessed with getting the dogs settled”.

"They have to take the elevator, they're not used to that, and they have to go out on the south lawn with lots of people watching them. So that's what I've been obsessed with, getting everybody settled and calm," she said on the show.

The dog’s twitter account, The First Dogs of the United States, tweeted as recently as yesterday a picture of Champ at the White House.

