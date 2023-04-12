Joe Biden confuses the All Blacks with the Black and Tans during speech in Louth

Joe Biden appeared to confuse the All Blacks and the Black and Tans, during remarks in Louth. The US President, paying tribute to relative and former Irish rugby player Rob Kearney, thanked him for the tie he was wearing and referenced the match at Soldier Field in Chicago against the New Zealand team. “This was given to me by one of these guys, right here, was a hell of a rugby player. “He beat the hell out of the Black and Tans.”