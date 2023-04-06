Joanne McNally ‘cried and cried’ for entire flight after realising she might ‘want a baby’

The comedian opened up to podcasting partner Vogue Williams about her tearful journey from Perth to Brisbane.

Joanne McNally has revealed she was left “sobbing uncontrollably” on a flight after realising she might “want a baby.”

The comedian opened up to podcasting partner Vogue Williams about her tearful journey from Perth to Brisbane on the latest episode of My Therapist Ghosted Me.

She told Vogue that she turned to TikTok to pass the time and – admitting she had two double gin and tonics – saw one video that totally upset her.

"One of them was a woman giving birth to a baby girl. I started crying, right? And I didn’t stop for the length of the flight.

"I cried, and cried, and cried to the point where I had to put my hood up, I was like sobbing uncontrollably and I had to put my glasses on.”

The star said listening to Shallow by Lady Gaga sent her “over the edge” and she “cried, and cried, and cried.”

"Your man beside me,” Joanne recalled. “You can see he was completely uncomfortable.”

She said the cry was “cathartic” and she “needed to get it out of her system.”

"And then I was like, ‘I obviously want a baby?’”

Vogue interjected to tell Joanne she “didn’t give a f***” when she shared her own “birthing video.”

“I don't care about your kids...” the comedian said, as Vogue remarked there was “not a tear shed.”

"As we know, it takes a lot for me to cry, I’m quite sociopathic at the best of times,” Joanne joked.

"I cried, and cried, and cried, and cried, and cried, and cried and cried. My body's kicking in, there's something happening. Something is changing gears here.

"I just desperately - I want a baby girl,” she added. “I want a girl!”

Vogue joked: “Ah listen, don’t we all? Don’t we f***ing all?”

The mum-of-three said she would “love” for her podcast co-host to have a baby. "Imagine all the sh** I could get rid of?!” she said.

Joanne has been open about the prospect of becoming a parent, telling Thérapie Fertility’s podcast Fertility Talks about how she was unsure if it was for her.

"For me, it’s the biological aspect. I would love the experience of having something in the world that was genetically connected to me,” she said.

The star is adopted and has set out to try and find her birth parents in the past.

"Even when I went in to find my biological parents,” Joanne said, “the nun was like, ‘why are you doing this?’ and I said ‘I want to find someone that I look like.’”