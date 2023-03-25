| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Joanne Hayes was put through a ruthless, public excoriation by the State, but letters of support from people show social consciences are not confined to modern Ireland

A woman protests in Dublin during the Kerry Babies Tribunal. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie Expand
Joanne Hayes was just 25 when she was publicly and ruthlessly excoriated at a tribunal set up to investigate the garda response to the Kerry Babies case Expand

Close

A woman protests in Dublin during the Kerry Babies Tribunal. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A woman protests in Dublin during the Kerry Babies Tribunal. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Joanne Hayes was just 25 when she was publicly and ruthlessly excoriated at a tribunal set up to investigate the garda response to the Kerry Babies case

Joanne Hayes was just 25 when she was publicly and ruthlessly excoriated at a tribunal set up to investigate the garda response to the Kerry Babies case

/

A woman protests in Dublin during the Kerry Babies Tribunal. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Ellen Coyne

In 1985, a housewife sat down to write a letter to Joanne Hayes. “I want you to know that a lot of women everywhere are outraged at the way you are being treated,” wrote the woman, who was also a mother . Hayes, just 25 , was being publicly and ruthlessly excoriated at a tribunal ostensibly set up to investigate the garda response to the Kerry Babies case, but had long since become an opportunity to punish a young single mother for all her moral fallibility. The prestige of official Ireland had been weaponised, in order to turn a tribunal into a misogynistic show trial.

Sometimes it helps to know that someone out there cares and that everyone is not against you. I remember you every morning at mass and always remember that God’s love and mercy is greater than man’s law,” the letter from the woman said.

Most Watched

Privacy