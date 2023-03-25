Joanne Hayes was put through a ruthless, public excoriation by the State, but letters of support from people show social consciences are not confined to modern Ireland

In 1985, a housewife sat down to write a letter to Joanne Hayes. “I want you to know that a lot of women everywhere are outraged at the way you are being treated,” wrote the woman, who was also a mother . Hayes, just 25 , was being publicly and ruthlessly excoriated at a tribunal ostensibly set up to investigate the garda response to the Kerry Babies case, but had long since become an opportunity to punish a young single mother for all her moral fallibility. The prestige of official Ireland had been weaponised, in order to turn a tribunal into a misogynistic show trial.

“Sometimes it helps to know that someone out there cares and that everyone is not against you. I remember you every morning at mass and always remember that God’s love and mercy is greater than man’s law,” the letter from the woman said.

The arrests of a man and a woman this week in connection with the discovery of the body of a baby boy on a beach in Cahersiveen in 1984 have dredged up something terrible. It is important to remember that the victim in this case is a newborn baby who lost his life almost as soon as it had begun, in circumstances that challenge our most implicit faith in the human nature of others. The details about the way the body of the baby were found conjure things that most of us cannot stand to hold in our minds even for a moment. For almost 40 years, somebody has been keeping a truly awful secret. A lot of us have questions that can’t be satisfied now, and may never be. What we know for certain is that keeping this secret carried devastating consequences. Truth demands sacrifices: if some things remain concealed, others have to be revealed. The Kerry Babies case opened a can of worms, and 1980s Ireland came slithering out.

Joanne Hayes was put through a frightening ordeal, in an aggressive and accusatory public interrogation

By 1982, Ireland was keen to eschew the perceived threat of modern liberalisation by constitutionally guaranteeing that abortion would remain banned. The introduction of the Eighth Amendment was backed by many medical professionals, including obstetricians in Kerry who would later become embroiled in the Cahersiveen baby case. But there appeared to be a cognitive dissonance between the expressed regard for the life of the unborn, and the unspoken acceptance of the broad phenomenon of secret, vanishing Irish pregnancies.

What were the chances that, around the same time that the Cahersiveen baby was found, another Kerry woman – Joanne Hayes – would secretly give birth to another baby who would then also die? High. The Kerry Babies investigation, by accident rather than design, shattered social collusions and revealed quite starkly how a pregnancy outside of marriage was a thing to be suppressed, often at any cost.

It was reported that the initial investigation had resulted in the discovery of a local child whose birth had not been registered, after its mother had also kept her pregnancy a secret. The social, cultural and religious reasons behind concealed pregnancies were something the Irish authorities refused to try to understand. This resulted in the vicious persecution of Joanne Hayes in a criminal investigation that was so bad, and a tribunal which was much worse.

Joanne Hayes was put through a frightening ordeal, in an aggressive and accusatory public interrogation. Her height, weight, sexual and gynaecological history were put on the record and discussed by all these learned men. The outrageous theory of superfecundation – the idea that Hayes had had twin babies by two different fathers – enjoyed incredible regard and credibility. Mr Justice Kevin Lynch commented that “there were times when we all thought she had twins”. During a ruthless five-day interrogation, where her deteriorating emotional and mental state seemed to only aggravate the judge further, the nadir came when they drugged her.

In her essential book, A Woman to Blame: The Kerry Babies Case, Nell McCafferty recalls how one day, Hayes was close to collapse. “Please sir?” Hayes said, asking the judge to excuse her from the tribunal. Once outside, Hayes was vomiting and hyperventilating, and was sedated. She was brought back in, and continued to be questioned while she slurred her words, her eyelids and head drooping.

The public was horrified. A feminist network started to organise the delivery of individual yellow flowers to Hayes as symbols of support, soon overwhelming an unready Tralee florist. Hundreds of letters with kind and good words for the Hayes family were sent from all over Ireland, and some from abroad. The people of Hayes’s village of Abbeydorney organised a peaceful protest against the interrogation of the young woman. Archive television footage shows farmers in flat caps holding placards stating “ABBEYDORNEY SUPPORTS JOANNE”. As Hayes arrived at the tribunal one morning, a slight little person with her head bowed, one man leant into her path and shook her hand. A demonstration by feminists was held the following day, prompting the tribunal judge to smear the women as “raucous, ignorant, urban dwellers”. In a 30-minute speech the following Monday morning, Judge Lynch threatened to imprison “anybody who threatens the integrity of the tribunal”, even with a silent, peaceful picket. The Oireachtas Committee on Women’s Rights was concerned at the questioning of Hayes, describing it as “harrowing and quite horrific” and “mental torture”.

The Kerry Babies case happened in so-called ‘Catholic Ireland’, only five years after Pope John Paul II drew more than a third of the country to the Phoenix Park

The Kerry Babies case sits at a difficult time in our past: far enough that we are tempted to consign it to the list of sins of “a different Ireland”, but close enough that it should still confront us with hard questions about who we are. A seductive narrative might have us believe that this was simply the product of a bad and backward Ireland, where all of society was in thrall to Catholic orthodoxy, social conservatism and judgmental curtain twitching. But social consciences are not a modern phenomenon. Decent ordinary Irish people knew that what the State was doing to Hayes was wrong.

The most stunning chapter of McCafferty’s book documents the letters the Hayes family received from the public. “May God help you, you deserve a break,” one person wrote. Two single mothers sent Hayes a cardigan for her daughter. “You are paying the price of reform for all of us. Thank you. God bless you all,” said another. Someone else thought the questioning of Hayes was the “lowest, cruellest I have ever heard. I cried as I read it”. A Kilkenny woman said she would have been down in Kerry protesting herself, only for the bad roads.

The Kerry Babies case happened in so-called “Catholic Ireland”, only five years after Pope John Paul II drew more than a third of the country to the Phoenix Park. But lay Irish people of faith demonstrated so much more Christianity, such a deeper understanding of the human condition than the often hypocritical moral authorities of the Irish Catholic Church. Many of the letters to the Hayes family were religious in nature, which prompted the ire of Judge Lynch who could not believe that the “wrongdoer” would enjoy such public support. “...Even mass cards!” he wrote, incredulously. According to McCafferty, there was an “astonishing” amount of sympathetic correspondence to Hayes’s family from nuns, one of whom confessed to having been sexually “sinful” and described herself as Hayes’s “sister in suffering”. Some people recommended psalms or saints to Joanne Hayes. One person told her that Saint Martin or Padre Pio would not let her down. “Forgive me for writing but I hope one day you’ll be the happiest person in the whole world,” they said.

To presume that the Kerry Babies case happened in an Ireland that didn’t know any better would only exonerate those who treated Joanne Hayes so badly, by suggesting they were just a product of the times. Perhaps it would be more constructive to consider why such a misogynistic narrative was allowed to use power and prestige to masquerade itself as the official one.

For his part, Jeremiah Locke gladly accepted the sexual favours which he knew were so readily available to him

It is hard to get the final report of the tribunal of inquiry into the Kerry Babies case today. You must cross the polished floors of the National Library of Ireland on Kildare Street, climb the tiled stairs beneath the spectacular stained glass windows, and step into the hush of the distinguished Readers Room. Within a deep green book, with DEPT OF JUSTICE embossed on the spine in gold, it sits between a report by TK Whitaker on the penal system and a 1986 examination of how people are treated in garda custody. It is there forever, part of the official record of the State.

All the citations and learned language in the world cannot disguise the anti-women venom, which only takes a dozen or so pages to make its presence felt. “Obviously, it takes two people to have an affaire [sic], but Joanne Hayes was the main or dominant force in the liaison between herself and Jeremiah Locke,” the report said. “For his part, Jeremiah Locke gladly accepted the sexual favours which he knew were so readily available to him.”

Many of Ireland’s most shameful episodes happened in secret, the persecution of Joanne Hayes one was in the great wide public open. How? Some of the reporters who were there have described the guilt they felt having not intervened – particularly on the day that Hayes was drugged. On radio yesterday, veteran broadcaster Des Cahill articulated the anguish he felt having been a “messenger” for the spurious garda theories about Hayes, while working as a reporter in Kerry at the time.

Hayes paid a high cost for someone else’s secret. What the rest of us have to contend with is why we allowed her to.