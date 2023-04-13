| 4.1°C Dublin

JFK, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton had fine words. What can we expect from from Joe Biden’s historic Dáil address?

Potus some tough acts to follow 

President John F Kennedy addresses the Dáil in 1963. Photo: Arthur Carron/Collins Expand

President John F Kennedy addresses the Dáil in 1963. Photo: Arthur Carron/Collins

President John F Kennedy addresses the Dáil in 1963. Photo: Arthur Carron/Collins

President John F Kennedy addresses the Dáil in 1963. Photo: Arthur Carron/Collins

John Downing Twitter

Joe Biden today becomes the fourth US president to address a special Dáil-Seanad joint session.

Here’s a flavour of the speeches of the other three – John Fitzgerald Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton – and the significance of their messages.​

JOHN F KENNEDY
June 28, 1963

