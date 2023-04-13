JFK, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton had fine words. What can we expect from from Joe Biden’s historic Dáil address?

Joe Biden today becomes the fourth US president to address a special Dáil-Seanad joint session.

Here’s a flavour of the speeches of the other three – John Fitzgerald Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton – and the significance of their messages.​

The first American president to visit Ireland could tell how all eight of his great-grandparents had fled various Irish horrors to America in the 19th century.

His description of his visit as one of the most emotional periods of his life rang true, as myriad later revelations about all aspects of his life only enhanced the depth of his linkage to Ireland.

His Oireachtas address was one of the highlights of a visit replete with emotional highs.

He dubbed the country of his ancestry “one of the youngest of nations, and the oldest of civilisations.”

JFK’s departure point was the patriot and Irish Tricolour promoter, Thomas Francis Meagher, and his role as a union leader in the US civil war.

There were later references to Lord Edward Fitzgerald’s dislike of his one-time home, and venue for this speech, Leinster House.

But JFK also used one of those memorable phrases often recalled in later years. “Other peoples… see things and say: ‘Why?’ … But I dream things that never were – and I say: ‘Why not?’”

The phrase has also been attributed to his brother, Robert. Historians later recalled that the phrase originated from George Bernard Shaw’s play, Back to Methusaleh.

JFK left the country after four days, promising to return in the spring. But an assassin’s bullet five months later ended an era of hope and innocence.

RONALD REAGAN

June 4, 1984

The Hollywood actor-turned-politician had in his day been the oldest person to be elected to the Oval Office, at the age of 69.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have since made him seem like a youngster.

He was a highly influential voice in global conservatism at the forefront of America’s cold-war hawkishness which eventually toppled the Soviet Union, and even survived an assassination attempt.

Mr Reagan’s paternal great-grandparents were Irish Catholics from Tipperary.

His slick presentation lacked the emotional reach of JFK’s rhetoric in Ireland – and while other presidents, such as Kennedy and Biden, for example, had stronger Irish connections, Reagan also believed in the importance of heritage.

Mr Reagan noted how many Irish-Americans “tend to get carried away with our ancestral past”. But he also insisted that he had the credentials to be a true Irishman.

“I am the great-grandson of a Tipperary man, I am president of a country with the closest possible ties to Ireland, and I was a friend of Barry Fitzgerald [the actor],” he said.

He also argued that “the American people know how profoundly Ireland has affected our national heritage”.

He was booed and heckled by other parliamentarians present

His keynote Oireachtas speech also moved beyond a sentimental evocation of his own roots and the strength of the Irish-American relationship. Mr Reagan used the opportunity to deliver a keynote foreign policy address.

But another incident in the Dáil chamber was equally noteworthy.

Before Mr Reagan began his address, the leader of the Workers’ Party, Tomás Mac Giolla, got to his feet and explained why he and his fellow TD, Proinsias De Rossa, along with Independent Tony Gregory, would leave.

Everyone in the chamber could hear and he was booed and heckled by other parliamentarians present. But the late Mr Mac Giolla’s words were not recorded on the official record and were cited only as “interruptions”.

BILL CLINTON

December 1, 1995

The popular response to Bill Clinton on the streets of Dublin, Belfast and Derry, harked back to the glory days of JFK in Ireland, some 32 years earlier. It was also harnessed to strengthen the common approach to Northern Ireland on behalf of the government and opposition parties.

In the Dáil chamber, Mr Clinton hammered home his message of accommodation and peace, stressing that immense hope and possibility beckoned in Northern Ireland.

Sparing no rhetoric, he argued that two communities divided by bitter history for years had been transformed into “a harmony of new hope”.

For Bill Clinton, it was simple. The people of Northern Ireland wanted peace – “and they will have it”.

It presaged the vital role which would be played by his representative, George Mitchell, over the coming months and years.

We will continue our support – political, financial and moral – to those who take risks for peace

Mr Clinton renewed what he described as America’s pledge.

“Your road is our road. We want to walk it together. We will continue our support – political, financial and moral – to those who take risks for peace,” he said.

Soon, invitations to preliminary talks were being sent to the Northern political parties by foreign affairs minister Dick Spring.