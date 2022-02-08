Jessie Buckley becomes latest Irish star British media try to claim as their own

For as long as Irish people have been successful on the world stage, the British media has been trying to claim them as their own and this Oscar’s season is no different.

Earlier today, Killarney actress Jessie Buckley received her first Academy Award nomination for her supporting role in the Netflix drama The Lost Daughter.

The 32-year-old stars alongside Olivia Coleman, Dakota Fanning and another Irish actor Paul Mescal in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s psychological drama, which has earned three Oscar nominations in total.

Messages of support and congratulations have been flooding in for Buckley since her nomination was announced.

Read More

However, it did not take long for Sky News to try and pin a red rose on Kerry’s Wild Rose, describing her as a “British actress”.



Buckley's The Lost Daughter co-star Mescal has previously been claimed by British outlets.

His success in the hit series Normal People earned him a 2020 Emmy Award nomination.

Following the announcement of his nomination, publications including the Daily Mail and Guardian labelled the Maynooth actor as British, sparking a definitive reply from Mescal who posted “I’m Irish” on Twitter. The Tweet amassed almost 130,000 likes making it the most liked Irish tweet of 2020.

I’m Irish. — Paul Mescal (@mescal_paul) July 29, 2020

Meanwhile, the pronunciation of Irish names has proved difficult for American broadcasters once again, with Ciarán Hinds suffering the latest butchering.

Hinds also received an Oscar nomination this afternoon for his supporting role in Kenneth Branagh's much acclaimed film Belfast.

Hinds plays the role of Pop opposite Jude Hill, Judy Dench, Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan.

Belfast has received five Oscar nominations, however, when it came to calling out Hinds’ name the announcer called him “Kar-een”.

Irish comedian Oliver Callan was one of the first to capitalise on the mistake tweeting: “And now for the latest in #Oscar name-mangling, special Irish edition... #CiaránHinds".

Unfortunately for Hinds, it is not the first time his name has bamboozled US celebrities this award’s season.

In December, rapper Snoop Dogg also struggled while announcing Hinds’ Golden Globe nomination calling him “Karen”.

If it is any consolation to Hinds, Snoop also initially mispronounced Ben Affleck, before correcting himself and apologising to the Argo actor.

Read More



