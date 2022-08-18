Jessica Springsteen will not be competing at the Dublin Horse Show as was expected

Sisters Lyndsey and Suzanne O Brien from Adare, offer some water to Traditional Irish Hunter Harry (aka Prince of Diamonds) at the Dublin Horse Show in the RDS (Picture: Frank McGrath)

Rock star royalty watchers are set for disappointment with news that Jessica Springsteen, daughter of ‘The Boss’ Bruce will now not be competing at the Dublin Horse Show as had been expected.

It is understood the US Olympic showjumper had been due to take part in the Nations Cup tomorrow but has been forced to pull out after her horse became lame.

The US Olympic showjumper will instead now be riding a different horse at the Longines Global Championship Tour – a rival show in London, while Jessica’s place in Dublin will be taken by rider Lillie Keenan.

Springsteen was last at the RDS in 2016 when, cheered on by her father Bruce, she had a third place finish in the Serpentine Speed Stakes aboard Stone Hill Farm’s Davendy S and a second place in the Anglesea Stakes with Stone Hill Farm’s Tiger Lily.

Today is Ladies Day at the Horse Show, with judging by Irish Independent Fashion Editor, Bairbre Power and fashion designer, Olivia Rubin.

MC, drag queen RuPaul Ryder was blown away by the style of the hundreds of contestants who lined up to take part, saying: “It’s glamorous, it’s sophisticated, it’s confidence. It’s Irish.

“It’s everything that we needed, post pandemic to bring everything back to life. This is just another one of those things that ticks the box, another landmark to say ‘we are back.’”

Occasional showers did not dent the enthusiasm of the crowds who turned up to enjoy the historic equine spectacle that was first held in 1864 on the lawns of Leinster House.

Roughly 1,600 horses will take part in 168 equestrian events. Among those will be 35 national and 15 international showjumping competitions, with a total prize fund of €1.25m.

Tomorrow sees the prestigious Longines Aga Khan Trophy competition take place with seven top teams taking part, including Ireland.