Jeffrey Donaldson’s claim NI protocol is behind food price hikes branded ‘disingenuous’

Data he quoted is from report DUP minister commissioned and not open to scrutiny

DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson pictured earlier this week (Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson pictured earlier this week (Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

Matt Fox and Niamh Campbell

Questions have been raised about cost of living statistics quoted by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson during a TV debate after it emerged they were from a report commissioned for a DUP-led Stormont department — and not available to the public.

It comes after he made claims around rising food costs during the live BBC leaders’ debate on Tuesday night.

