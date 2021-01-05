January will see a ‘significant increase’ in deaths from coronavirus, warns Tony Holohan

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, speaks in front of a graphic at a Covid -19 update press conference at the Department of Health.....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The month of January will see a “significant increase” in coronavirus deaths, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned.

He said that the third wave and surge in infection will result in a “sharp increase in mortality” which will be greater than the number of deaths in November and December combined.

This is due to surges in hospitalisation, according to Dr Holohan. As of 8am this morning, there were 817 coronavirus patients in hospital, 73 of which were in ICU.

“We’ve seen a very, very sharp increase in hospitalisation,” Dr Holohan told Pat Kenny on Newstalk.

Read More

“We will see a sharp increase in mortality, I’m sorry to say that will be the case.

“January will see a significant increase in multiples of the numbers of deaths that we saw in the course of both November and December as a consequence of all of this, we haven't seen it yet because it lags.”

He once again reiterated the message of staying inside unless for essential reason and to have little to no contact with other people.

“There’s still an opportunity for those who haven't heard the message to take the immediate measures to drive down these transmission levels as soon as possible and that is to stay at home and limit contacts,” he said.

Dr Holohan said that health chiefs are worried about the situation in Irish hospitals.

“The really important information that we’ve tracked now that's telling us the burden of this infection and what we need to focus our efforts around is what is happening in the hospitals,” he said.

“Now this morning we have over 800 people in hospital, we’re in the 70s now in terms of people in intensive care.”

Online Editors